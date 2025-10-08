Institute Of Planning Nigeria Honours Dafinone With Prestigious Fellowship, Describes Him As  A Visionary Leader

Share This





















By Nelson Agbajor

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Senator representing the good people of Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has been conferred with a prestigious Fellowship by the Institute of Planning, Nigeria, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting awareness and upholding professional ethics in planning and administration.

The Institute described Senator Dafinone as a visionary leader whose efforts have significantly advanced the discourse around strategic development, professional standards, and policy formulation in Nigeria’s planning sector.

Receiving the award, Senator Dafinone, fondly referred to as the “Super Senator” by his supporters, expressed deep appreciation to the Institute for the honour. He noted that the recognition further strengthens his resolve to champion purposeful planning as a tool for national transformation.

“This honour reinforces my commitment to building a stronger planning culture in our nation, one guided by vision, data, and discipline,” he said. “Through my sponsored bill to establish the Chartered Institute of Planning of Nigeria, we aim to institutionalize professional standards and align Nigeria’s development framework with global best practices.”

Senator Dafinone also used the occasion to call on stakeholders across all sectors to embrace structured planning as a national imperative. He emphasized that true progress can only be achieved when development is rooted in strategy, professionalism, and long-term vision.

“Together, let’s keep shaping the future through purposeful planning,” he urged. “Because when we plan with purpose, we don’t just predict the future, we prepare to shape it.”

