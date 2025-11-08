‘I Did Not Defame You, Let’s Meet In Court’ —Lagos  Lawyer Omirhobo Dares Sheikh Gumi

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 8TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, and a human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, have clashed over the cleric’s alleged defence of terrorists and bandits operating across the country.

The trading of words reportedly started when Omirhobo, a public interest advocate, urged the Department of State Services, DSS, the police, Office of the National Security Adviser, and the National Assembly Committees on Defence, Human Rights, and Judiciary to probe and prosecute Gumi over what he termed “consistent justification and defence of terrorists.”

The lawyer, in a Facebook post on Tuesday, accused the Islamic cleric of repeatedly making public statements that promote and embolden criminal groups responsible for killings, kidnappings, and mass displacement in the North.

“It is deeply alarming that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi continues to publicly justify and defend terrorists who are maiming, killing, kidnapping, raping, and displacing innocent Nigerians while describing them as ‘listening and reasonable human beings’ who should be pacified and not eliminated by force,” Omirhobo wrote.

The lawyer, however, warned that Gumi’s frequent visits to bandit camps and his open calls for dialogue with the criminals constitute a serious threat to national security.

Omirhobo further cautioned that such conduct amounts to promoting terrorism in violation of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Quoting relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution, including Sections 14(2)(b) and 45(1), Omirhobo argued that “encouraging or defending acts of war against the Nigerian state is treasonable and punishable by life imprisonment or death.”

His comments are coming following growing public criticism of Gumi’s recent utterances, especially his call for Nigeria to cut off diplomatic ties with the US following President Donald Trump’s threat to intervene militarily over alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

However, in a swift response, Gumi took to his Facebook page on Thursday to issue a 48-hour ultimatum to the lawyer, demanding a retraction and apology.

“Chief Malcolm Emokiniovo Omirhobo should retract his defamatory allegations against me (Sheikh Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Gumi) and tender an unreserved apology in another press release within 48 hours, otherwise he will be charged to court for defamation and intent to stir religious crisis in Nigeria,” Gumi warned.

Omirhobo, however, refused to back down.

In a counter-statement released on Friday, titled, “Sheikh Gumi, I Did Not Defame You, Let’s Meet in Court,” the lawyer insisted that his call for investigation was made in the public interest and based on verifiable facts.

“For the avoidance of doubt, my statement is not defamatory but a constitutionally protected commentary relying on the provisions of the Constitution and the Terrorism Prevention Act,” Omirhobo said.

He clarified that he did not accuse Gumi of being a terrorist but merely urged security agencies to probe his public activities and statements, describing the move as a lawful civic duty.

DailyPost

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com