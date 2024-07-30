Hunger Protest: Warri Traders Beef Up Security Around Their Stores

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Traders, especially of the northern extraction at Igbudu market in Warri, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, have dissociated themselves from the August 1 planned hardship protest.

This is just as the traders have built a security architecture around their stores and wares against looters who might want to hijack the protest to plunder people’s livelihoods.

Speaking to journalists in Warri on Monday, the Wakili Nupe of Warri and its environs in the state, Alhaji Zuberu Mohammed Tajudeen, said traders in the Igbudu market would not participate in the proposed nationwide protest against hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

Alhaji Tajudeen said, “Market people, as far as I am concerned, are not ready for protest. All that concerns us is the peace of the market, the state, and the country.”

Alhaji Tajudeen said they would also protect the market and their goods, as well as ensure no hoodlum comes into plundering what they’ve laboured for.

He called on the relevant security agencies to be on guard to forestall any breakdown of law and order during the protest, should it take place.

“The soldiers, police, civil defence, Navy, DSS, and Air Force should be on the ground and take any criminal away during the protest,” he solicited.

Alhaji Tajudeen noted that he’s been trying to sensitise the people against any impending violence because there’s no gain in it.

He said the Arewa Community has been praying that the problem of hunger and hardship should be adequately solved by God Almighty, saying, “No man can solve the hunger and hardship and other problems in Nigeria apart from God.

“We are also pleading with the protesters to do the protest in a peaceful manner.

“It’s only God who has the right to give anything to whoever He wants to give.

“When God says he wants to give you anything, nobody can stop it.

“The protesters should calm down. Nigeria will be great again. I know there’s hunger and hardship in the land,” he declared.

While lamenting the high cost of foodstuffs because of the increase in fuel prices, Tajudeen urged Nigerians to join hands with President Bola Tinubu to build the nation.

Nigeria Trubune

