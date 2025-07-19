Human Right Advocate Omirhobo Disturbed Over Nigeria Silence Of Israeli’s Holocaust In Gaza

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Human Right Advocate, Chief (Bar.) Malcolm Omirhobo is disturbed over the Federal Government of Nigeria remaining or feigning ignorance of Israelis holocaust in Gaza.

He, therefore appealed to the Nigeria Senate to pass a resolution to compel the Nigeria Government to condemn the appalling human rights abuses culminating in genocide and ethnic cleansing unfurling in Gaza by Israelis invasion.

He stated that it is of great importance that the Nigerian Government acknowledges the holocaust and takes a stance as remaining silent or feigning ignorance would be unscrupulous given the graveness of the situation.

While appealing to Nigeria Senate to work with international organizations, such as the United Nations, to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza, the erudite lawyer expressed concern that the ongoing violence and human rights violations demand a strong response from Nigeria.

Omirhobo further argued that it is disgustingly and unashamedly Israeli soldiers and settlers with impunity documented their crime against humanity on their phones which are being screamed to the whole world to see their reprehensibly evil acts.

He added that armless and defenceless Palestine civilians, babies, children, women and men are being killed with over 127,394 wounded mostly women and children.

“An estimated 10,000 people trapped under rubble as a result of Israeli bombing that can only be equated with the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki put together. The Israeli government is weaponizing and poisoning food. They cruelly shoot and kill starving people queuing at food sites after luring them there and also refuse food and relief materials to enter into Gaza. Over 1 million Palestinians face emergency levels of food insecurity, with verified reports of children dying from starvation,” Omirhobo alleged in a press statement titled, “ Urgent condemnation of the on-going unabated genocide and in Gaza”, personally signed by him and made available to our correspondent.

According to him, “92% of home and 50% of buildings in Gaza have been intentionally and deliberately damaged or destroyed by the Israeli soldiers and settlers leaving civilians without shelter resulting in over 1.9 million Palestinians to be internally displaced persons with many forced to flee due to Israeli incessant evacuation orders. Properties belonging to displaced and fleeing Palestinians are looted by Israeli soldiers and settlers and their land confiscated.

“94% of hospitals in Gaza are severely damaged or destroyed. Almost half of Gaza’s 36 hospitals are non-functional, with critical shortages of medications and medical supplies. As if this is not bad enough, the Israeli soldiers have taken delight in attacking and killing medical doctors, health workers and aid workers in their hundreds.

“All Israel has done so far and is doing in Gaza has met with the definition of the what genocide is as per The Genocide Convention of 1948 which defines genocide as acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical racial, or religious group, including:

Killing members of the group, Causing serious bodily or mental harm, Deliberately inflicting conditions to bring about physical destruction, Imposing measures to prevent birth and Forcibly transferring children out of the group”

The Human Right lawyer stated that Nigeria as a member of the United Nations who has demonstrated her commitment to human rights by signing and ratifying various United Nations treaties and conventions cannot standby and turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed by Israeli.

Consequently, he suggested that, “the Nigeria Senate pass a resolution condemning Israel’s actions in Gaza, acknowledging the genocide and ethnic cleansing being carried by Israeli on the Palestinians in Gaza and environs, consider imposing sanctions such as economic or diplomatic measures on Israel, to pressure them to change their polities, sanction the Israel officials involved in the genocide and ethnic cleansing, review Nigeria’s diplomatic relationship with Israel, potentially downgrading or suspending relations until the situation in Gaza improves and that the Senate allocate funds or resources to support humanitarian efforts in Gaza, providing aid to affected civilian.”

In addition to the above recommendation, Omorhobo urged the Senate to work with international organizations, such as the United Nations, to stop the genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

“I urge you to join the rest of the World to condemn the on-going genocide and ethnic cleansing going on unabated in Gaza and hold accountable those responsible for human rights violations and ensure justice for affected civilians.

“In conclusion, I urge the Nigerian Senate to take immediate and decisive action regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The ongoing violence and human rights violations demand a strong response from Nigeria. I request that the Senate pass a resolution condemning Israel’s actions, consider sanctions or a review of diplomatic relations, and support humanitarian efforts in Gaza. Together, we can promote peace, justice, and human dignity for all affected civilians,” he demanded.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com