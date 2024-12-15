How Tantita Security Services Rescues Nigeria Economic Life Line

Share This





















By Eniwake Orogun

LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)- ONCE UPON A TIME, Nigeria’s prized and precious crude oil, accounting for over 90 percent of the nation’s export revenue and a significant portion of its GDP, was being syphoned off by unscrupulous elements operating in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

This rampant theft posed a grave threat to the country’s economy and its very stability because without the vital oil revenues, the spectre of widespread hunger and chaos loomed large over the nation.

In response, the military launched an aggressive kinetic operation to stem the tide. While these efforts yielded moderate results, they were far from sufficient to eradicate the menace entirely.

The unique terrain of the region, with its dense creeks and intricate waterways, required a depth of local knowledge and expertise that traditional military operations alone could not provide. This complexity highlighted the need for a more adaptive and collaborative approach.

To address this challenge, the government turned to the local youth who are intimately familiar with the labyrinthine geography of the region. Combining their knowledge with the superior firepower and authority of the Nigerian military and paramilitary forces to forge a groundbreaking partnership.

This strategy was designed to safeguard the nation’s economic lifeline against saboteurs and opportunists intent on stealing the collective resources for personal gain.

At the forefront of this innovative solution stands Tantita Security Services, the brainchild of a strategist and true son of the Niger Delta, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo. With tactical precision and unwavering commitment, Tantita has become a cornerstone in the fight against oil theft, ensuring that Nigeria’s resources are protected and its economy sustained.

Tompolo’s leadership exemplifies a blend of local expertise and strategic vision, turning the tide against those who once sought to destabilise the nation for their selfish ends.

At the helm of Tantita Security Services is an accomplished gentleman and seasoned engineer, High Chief Kestin Pondi, whose daily leadership is infused with an extraordinary sense of purpose and direction. Under his stewardship, Tantita has been strategically positioned as a trusted ally of the federal government, effectively bridging the longstanding disconnect between local communities and state actors.

High Chief Pondi’s central role as a mediator has been pivotal in fostering collaboration and trust. By creating a seamless flow of information between stakeholders, Tantita has become the linchpin in gathering and sharing intelligence critical to the fight against oil theft and vandalism.

What makes these accomplishments even more satisfying is that Tantita Security Services has consistently maintained a human-centred approach in its operations. The company has gone beyond securing oil facilities to actively supporting and uplifting communities in the Niger Delta, helping them navigate the challenges of economic and social hardship.

The benevolence of High Chief Kestin Pondi, in full display, has had a far-reaching impact, touching lives and fostering goodwill across the region. His commitment to community development and empathy for the people have solidified Tantita’s role not just as a security outfit but as a true partner in progress for the Niger Delta.

It comes as no surprise that newspapers are filled with reports of remarkable achievements, highlighted by the steady rise in crude oil production, now approaching two million barrels daily. This marks a significant recovery from the dismal fluctuations of barely 1 to 1.3 million barrels in the recent past.

Tantita Security Services’ contributions have not only stabilised production but have also emboldened the nation to aspire for even greater output, as recently emphasised by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who now targets 4 million barrels per day.

This ambitious target is now within reach, thanks to Tantita’s unyielding commitment. However, this progress signals a greater call to action: to consolidate the gains achieved and intensify the clampdown on oil thieves and their masterminds who operate from hidden enclaves and distant cities.

Undoubtedly, these adversaries will continue to resist, even resorting to smear campaigns against Tantita and its principal. Yet, Nigerians are discerning enough not to be swayed by the antics of those who stand against the collective progress of the nation.

With Tantita’s steadfast dedication and the trust of the people, the fight against oil theft will only grow stronger, securing Nigeria’s economic lifeline for the benefit of all.

As the year draws to a close, it is only fitting to extend heartfelt congratulations and commend the strategic partnership between the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), under the leadership of Mele Kyari, and Tantita Security Services. This collaboration has proven to be the proverbial stitch that saved nine in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, preserving the nation’s economic lifeline and fostering hope for sustainable growth.

Kudos to Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo) for his visionary leadership, to High Chief Kestin Pondi for his unwavering dedication and expertise, and to all the sons and daughters of the Niger Delta who have played vital roles in this collective success. Together, their efforts underscore the power of unity and collaboration in addressing critical challenges and charting a brighter future for the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Here’s to many more milestones ahead!

Comrade Eniwake Orogun, Isoko National Youth Assembly (INYA), writes from Warri, Delta State.

Vanguard

