How Seven-Year-Old Boy Was Abducted, Killed, Blood Drained For Alleged Ritual

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LAGOS SEPTEMBER 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Its amazing that a seven-year-old was alleged lured from hs parent home, killed and his blood drained for alleged ritual purpose.

Reacting to the incident, Delta State monarch, His Royal Majesty, Dr. E. O. Efeizomor II, Owa Kingdom, has condemned the alleged killing of seven-year-old Master Ifeanyi Progress in Owa Alero.

He equally called for thorough investigation into the issue while advising against revenge attacks, violence or destruction of property.

The monarch while addressing the issue, described the incident which occurred in Owa Alero on November 23, 2024, as a disturbing and painful tragedy that had left the family and the entire Owa Kingdom in deep grief.

He called on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to identify, investigate and prosecute anyone found culpable through due process.

The monarch said allegations surrounding the incident indicated that the boy was allegedly lured from his home by Destiny Lawrence, also known as “Samanja,” following an alleged request by one Onyeka, described as a native doctor from Idumuesah.

He further alleged that the child was subsequently killed and his blood drained for ritual purposes by another suspect, identified as Jonah from Otolokpo.

The monarch, however, stressed that the allegations must be subjected to a proper, impartial and comprehensive investigation, warning against rumours, speculation and mob action.

“No person is above the law,” the monarch declared, insisting that anyone found responsible, regardless of status or influence, must face the full consequences of the law.

He also appealed to youths in Owa Alero, Owa Kingdom and neighbouring communities to remain calm and avoid revenge attacks, violence or destruction of property.

The monarch said Owa Kingdom does not condone ritual killing, human sacrifice or any practice that violates the sanctity of human life.

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased, praying that God would comfort them and grant eternal rest to the soul of Master Ifeanyi Progress.

He urged authorities to ensure that the truth is uncovered and justice served based on credible evidence and the law.

DailyPost

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