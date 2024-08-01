How Intimidating Security Presence Cages Protesters In Delta State

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)–In compliance with the directive by the organizers of August 1 nationwide #EndBadGovernance protests, residents of Warri, Ubwie, Udu and its environs in Delta state closed up for businesses, offices and other activities but could not come out on the streets due to the intimidating presence of security agents in major cities across the state,

Our Correspondent who went round some major locations where protesters usually gathered as early as 8am and observed that operatives of various security agencies have strategically taken over those places as early as 6am, apparently to instill fears and warmed the protesters of their readiness to dislodge their gathering.

Areas such as DSC and the popular Effurun Roundabout by Shoprite and other flash points locations such as Refinery Junction, Jakpa Junction, Airport Junction and Enerhen, Garrage to as far as NPA in Warri and Uvwie Council area, then Sediko, Orhunworun Road, Mofor, Ovwian-Aladja all in Udu Council, as well as Ughelli axis, you can see combined military personnel and police operatives everywhere.

At DSC Roundabout man by officers and men attached to Eburumede Division led by its Divisional Police Officer (DPO) CSP Indifreke Iwok, with the combined military personnel from both 3Battlion, Effurun and NNS Delta Naval base as well as Civil Defense Corp, were seen fully on ground.

At the Effurun Roundabout end, the DPO Ekpan Division, CSP Aliyu Shaba and his team were seen on ground with the Commanding Officer, (CO), 3Battalion (R), Effurun, were seen strategically positioned around the area with their Armored vehicles and Drones used for surveillance.

Speaking with Journalists in a telephone conversations, the Delta state Commissioner of Police, CP Olufemi Abaniwonda, thanked Deltans their understanding not to join in the protest, insisting that there could be a possible hijack of the protest by hoodlums just like they did during the #EndSARS protest in 2020.

While stating that the security agents would not derail from carrying out its primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of laws abiding citizens across the state, he urged the residents of the state to go about their normal routine businesses, adding that the police have adequate manpower and logistics to protect them.

At the Effurun Roundabout, the Commanding Officer (R), Major Ohegbe Augustine, was seen monitoring activities from other locations on his Drones monitor while ensuring that his men were placed on red alert for any emergencies within coverage areas.

The Chairman of Uvwie Council area, Hon. Anthony Ofoni, disperse a group of protesters at Jakpa Junction by admonishing them that the current insecurity situation in the country would not be convenient to allow any protests even though he acknowledged the fact that they have a good ground to stage protests based on the current hardship in the country.

The Sun

