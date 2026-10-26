How Delta Police Trace, Apprehend School Bus Driver Who Allegedly Abduct, Rape 14-Year-Old Student In Sapele

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LAGOS OCTOBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 28-year-old school bus driver, Onome Lucky Ughagha, for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female student in Sapele, after reportedly demanding and collecting ?503,000 in ransom from her father.

The incident was reported at the Sapele Area Command on 20 October 2026 by the victim’s father, who alleged that the suspect abducted his daughter while she was preparing to leave for school. The suspect subsequently contacted him, demanded ?503,000 and threatened to kill the minor if the ransom was not paid. Following payment, the victim was reportedly abandoned along Oton Road, Sapele, where she was reunited with her family in a traumatised condition, with indications of sexual assault.

Upon receipt of the report, operatives of the Sapele Area Command immediately commenced investigations, while the victim was taken to a medical facility for examination and treatment. The school principal and vice principal were invited for questioning, while efforts were intensified to apprehend the suspect, who had abandoned the school bus and fled.

Acting on credible intelligence, the operatives subsequently traced the suspect to his hideout in the Ajimele area of Sapele, where he was arrested on 23 October 2026. During preliminary interrogation, he reportedly confessed to his involvement in the crime. Arrangements are underway to transfer him to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba, for further investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale, psc, mnips, condemns the incident and reiterates the Command’s commitment to protecting children from all forms of violence and exploitation. He assures that investigations will be thorough and that anyone found culpable will be brought to justice. The CP further calls on school authorities, parents and transport operators to exercise greater vigilance in safeguarding children, stressing that the safety of every child entrusted to their care must remain paramount.

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