Hoodlums Invade Delta Church, Cart Away  Bags Of Rice, Equipment Valued At N100m

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Hoodlums have burgled a branch of the Living Faith Church in Ekredjebor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, carting away equipment valued at over N100m and bags of rice meant for widows.

Saturday PUNCH gathered that the incident occurred on December 23, 2025.

According to some church members, items stolen during the incident include eight modern air-conditioning units, an installed solar power system, an X32 console, a Montage 8 keyboard, a Yamaha keyboard, two virgin monitors, four other monitors, seven amplifiers, a pair of sub-speakers, a pair of full-range speakers and several bags of rice.

The church members said some of the equipment had just been procured and installed in preparation for Christmas celebrations.

An official of the church, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the hoodlums overpowered the security guard on duty before gaining access to key offices within the church premises.

“When the hoodlums came, they tied down the security guard and forced their way into the Resident Pastor’s office, the Assistant Resident Pastors’ offices and the Accountant’s office.”

“They went away with computers, all the installed solar system equipment in the church and some bags of rice meant for widows. The matter was reported at the Ofuoma Police Division for investigation,” he said.

The source added that the church was now hiring musical instruments for its programmes pending the outcome of police investigations, noting that no arrest had been made so far.

Efforts to get a reaction from the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.

Punch

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com