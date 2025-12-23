Group Confers Integrity Award On Dafinone For Effective Legislative Representative

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has been recognised by the Urhobo people for his “effective legislative representation,” in the Senate.

The Urhobo People Integrity Organisation (UPIO) conferred on him an Integrity Award at its 2025 awards ceremony on Monday in Ekpan, Delta State.

The event, which was held at Bon Hotel Hyatt, brought together leading Urhobo stakeholders to celebrate public officers whose actions have had a measurable impact on the Urhobo people.

According to the President of UPIO, Olorogun Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, the award was in recognition of Senator Dafinone’s “immeasurable contributions to the growth and advancement of the Urhobo Nation,” citing in particular his “pivotal role in restoring peace to Okuama Community after the military attack” and his efforts in securing the release of the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom is His Royal Majesty, Clement Ikolo.

To drive home the importance of his contributions to restoring peace in Okuama, the award was presented on behalf of UPIO by the Ovie of Ewu Kingdom HRM. Clement Ikolo, and received by the Senator’s Chief of Staff, Olorogun Barr. Adelabu Bodjor.

In an appreciation message conveyed at the ceremony, Senator Dafinone described the honour as “a motivation to do more for the Urhobo people at all levels,” while assuring UPIO his “continued partnership and support.” He reaffirmed his commitment to people-focused representation anchored on peace-building, justice, and development across Urhoboland.

The ceremony was attended by prominent Urhobo sons and daughters from across the state and was chaired by the President General of the Urhobo Progress Union, Olorogun Barr. Ese Gam Owe, underscoring the broad-based validation of Senator Dafinone’s legislative impact and leadership.

The UPU President General, Olorogun Ese Gam also applauded Senator Dafinone’s representation and tasked him to continue to promote and protect Urhobo’s interest. He also called on all Urhobo sons and daughters, home and abroad to work for the betterment of Urhobo Nation.

