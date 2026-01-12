Groundbreaking: Waive Applauds Oborevwori For Initiating Otovwodo Flyover In Ughelli

Share This





















LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. (Rev.) Francis Ejiroghene Waive, has commended Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, for initiating the Otovwodo Flyover Bridge in Ughelli, describing it as a legacy project that will significantly improve mobility and quality of life in the area.

In a statement issued to mark the groundbreaking ceremony, Waive said the governor’s “footprints are all over the State with projects that will outlive all of us,” adding that the flyover is part of “projects that enhance the quality of life of our people” and will “set a benchmark for governance in our State.”

He noted that the Otovwodo Flyover Bridge places the Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu Federal Constituency among beneficiaries of major infrastructure development under the Oborevwori administration. “Ughelli North, Ughelli South, Udu Federal Constituency is now a beneficiary of your flyover bridges with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Otovwodo Flyover Bridge today,” Waive stated, thanking the governor for the intervention.

According to the lawmaker, the project has raised expectations for further development across the constituency and beyond. “With this development, other areas of the Constituency and indeed Delta State can look forward to mega projects coming to their areas,” he said.

Waive also disclosed that the reconstruction of the Udu Bridge to ECN Road has been captured in the state’s 2026 budget, with a contract award expected in the first quarter of the year. “Already you have included the re-construction of the Udu Bridge to ECN road in 2026 Budget of the State with contract awards slated for this first quarter of the year,” he added.

The federal lawmaker also offered prayers for the governor, wishing him “good health and wisdom,” and urging God to “protect you, guide you till 2031 and beyond and continue to use you to bless humanity.”

Full Statement:

THANK YOU GOVERNOR SHERIFF OBOREVWORI FOR FLYOVER BRIDGE IN UGHELLI

Your Excellency, your footprints are all over the State with projects that will outlive all of us. Projects that enhance the quality of life of our people. Legacy projects that generations yet unborn will remember you for and set a benchmark for governance in our State.

Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency is now a beneficiary of your flyover bridges with the groundbreaking ceremony of the Otovwodo Flyover Bridge today. Thank you, Your Excellency. With this development, other areas of the Constituency and indeed Delta State can look forward to mega projects coming to their areas.

Already you have included the re-construction of the Udu Bridge to ECN road in 2026 Budget of the State with contract awards slated for this first quarter of the year.

May God Almighty keep you in good health and wisdom, protect you, guide you till 2031 and beyond and continue to use you to bless humanity.

Signed-

Rt Hon (Rev) Francis Ejiroghene Waive (MHR)

Honorable member representing the entire people of Ughelli North Ughelli South Udu Federal Constituency.

