Glance At Three Urhobo Kingdoms, Towns, Villages In Ughelli South

Urhoboland

By Frank Sodje

LAGOS AUGUST 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Ughelli South has 3 geopolitical zones namely, Ughievwien, Olomu and Egwu. Then , there are 6 urhobos  Kingdom in Ughelli South namely Ughievwien, Olomu, Egwu, Okparabe, Arhavwarien and Effurun-Otor These kingdoms have their kings.

Otu-jeremi is the headquarter of Ughelli South local government area and it’s the fourth largest populated local government in Delta state.

List of Towns and Villages in Ughelli South, Delta state.

1 Olomu kingdom.

There are 16 communities in Olomu kingdom namely:

Agbon, Akperhe, Aloba, Ogoname, Ogoni, Okpare, Okpavuerhe, Okpe, Olomu, Ophori, Ophorigbala, Ototere, Oviri, Ovwodokpokpo, Ovwor, Umolo and Eghwu kingdom.

There are  17 communities in Egwu kingdom  namely:

Alagbabiri, Assah, Eghwu, Ekameta, Obaregolo, Ofrukama, Ogoda, Okuama, Olodiama, Omafuvwe, Omosuomo-Inland, Omosuomo-Waterise, Orere, Osusurhie, Otorho-Eghwu, Oyan and  Uto-Eghwu

There are 3 communities in Okparabe kingdom namely:

Irohre-Okpe, Okparabe, Olota

Arhevbarien kingdom is a community with his kingdom. Hence, it’s made up of one community.

Arhavbarien

Effurun Otor kingdom.

Thus kingdom is also one community with his own kingdom. It has one community.

Effurun-Otor

Ughievwen kingdom.

There are 33 communities in Ughievwien kingdom and this kingdom is the largest in Ughelli South.

Abadiama, Agbaghare, Agbowhiame, Arbagba, Edjophe, Egbo-Ide, Egbo-Uhurie, Ekakpamre, Ekrejegbe, Ekrokpe, Erhuwaren, Esaba, Eyara, Imode, Iwhrekan, Iwhrekreka, Iwhreoku, Obi-Ayagha, Oginibo, Okuemor, Okwagbe-Inland, Okwagbe-Waterside, Ophorigbala, Otegbo, Otitiri, Otoedo, Otokutu, Otughievwen, Otutuama, Owahwa, Ughevwughe, Urhiephron and  Ihwre Tabeta.

Produced by © Frank Sodje of  Ekakpamre community.

