Gbemre’s Attacks On Senator Dafinone And Matters Arising

Share This





















By Wilson Okorugbo.

LAGOS OCTOBER 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-First, let us sincerely acknowledge Mr. Zik Gbemre’s passion and concern for the development of Delta Central Senatorial District.

His consistent advocacy for better infrastructure and governance reflects the voice of an engaged citizen who desires progress for the Urhobo nation. However, while criticism is a vital part of democracy, it must be fair, factual, and balanced — not driven by half-truths or political mischief.

It is therefore important to state clearly that Senator Ede Dafinone’s mandate as a legislator is distinct from that of an executive. His primary duties are to make laws, represent the interests of his constituents, and facilitate developmental projects through constituency interventions, not to singlehandedly construct or rehabilitate every road or infrastructure in Delta Central. The responsibilities for roads like the Effurun–Sapele–Benin Expressway or the Osubi Airstrip lie mainly with the Federal and State Governments, depending on jurisdiction — not with the Senator alone.

That said, it would be unfair, even mischievous, to ignore or downplay the tangible efforts and projects that Senator Dafinone has championed within a short period in office. Since assuming office, he has embarked on needs-based constituency projects — ranging from youth empowerment programs, educational scholarships, women support initiatives, and community-based infrastructural projects — all guided by data-driven needs assessments. These interventions are implemented within the budgetary limits of constituency allocations, which are modest compared to the vast infrastructural decay inherited from years of government neglect.

The fact that some roads or facilities mentioned by Mr. Gbemre have not yet been attended to does not mean Senator Dafinone is idle or indifferent. Governance and development follow a process of priority and phased execution. No single legislator can fix decades of infrastructural rot within a single year or term. Many of these roads, such as the Effurun–Sapele–Benin corridor and the Effurun–Osubi–Orerokpe–Eku–Abraka route, have been in deplorable condition long before Senator Dafinone’s tenure. If previous administrations had addressed them rather than playing politics with the plight of our people, the current challenges would not be as grave.

Moreover, Senator Dafinone has continued to engage relevant federal ministries and agencies to ensure attention is drawn to critical infrastructure in Delta Central. He has used his platform to advocate for federal presence, attract projects, and ensure the voice of Urhobo people is heard where decisions are made. These efforts may not always make the headlines, but they are the silent engines of representation that drive real progress.

Criticism should therefore be constructive — not accusatory. While it is easy to point fingers, it is far more productive to recognize genuine effort and encourage collaboration. The Senator welcomes partnership with well-meaning stakeholders, including Mr. Gbemre, in identifying priority areas for urgent intervention. After all, the development of Delta Central requires collective responsibility, not political rivalry or media antagonism.

In conclusion, let it be said that Senator Ede Dafinone is working — quietly, strategically, and in alignment with the realities of governance. The narrative of neglect is both inaccurate and unfair. True leadership is not about noise but results; not about populism but progress. And in time, the people of Delta Central will see, feel, and appreciate the foundation being laid for a more prosperous Urhobo nation.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com