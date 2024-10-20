Frequent Collapse Of National Grid Is National Embarrassment –Onuesoke

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former Delta State Gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has described as national embarrassment, the frequent collapsed of the nation national grid.

Onuesoke reaction is coming on the heels of the collapsed of the national grid three times in a week. Recall that Nigeria has witnessed many national grid collapses in 2024 and other past years. The recent ones which occurred three times within a week have giving Nigerians cause to complain.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists on the sideline during a workshop on energy supply in Lagos said the frequent national grid failure is becoming a national embarrassment and threat to security of the country.

He disclosed that the failure of the national grid has serious consequences for the Nigerian economy hence electricity supply is crucial to the country’s economic growth and development as a developing nation.

The PDP Chieftain wondered how will those in charge explain the situation whereby the national grid will collapse three times within a weeks when it is glaring that regular electricity supply is the life wire of national economy and security.

He pointed out that Nigeria’s economy suffers greatly from the regular failure of the national grid, stressing that it reduces output in manufacturing and services, raises household expenses, and slows growth in the economy as a whole.

“The collapse reduces the ability of Nigerian businesses to compete internationally hence many firms are forced to invest in alternate power sources, such as generators, which dramatically raise their operational expenses.

“Secondly, the service industry as a whole is affected, especially in financial and technological fields. The steady flow of electricity is crucial to the success of these industries. The frequent grid failures cause disruptions in service, which in turn reduces both the companies’ capacity to make a profit and the quality of their service to the people of Nigeria.

“The third effect is on individual families. As a result of these blackouts, many homes have had to switch to expensive, inconvenient alternatives to conventional electricity. As a result, households will have less money available to spend, which will have a ripple effect on the economy as a whole.,” he stated, stressing that the electrical sector require immediate and long-term responses to the issue.

He wondered what the state governors are doing after the Federal Government had given them the green light to go ahead to construct their own power stations?

“They know that without electricity there is no development in anywhere in the world. How many governors can boast of creating just 10 percent of their own power stations? None. Why is that they depend on the Federal Government for statutory allocation and electricity supply where as the Federal Government had giving them instruction to act. What are they really there for? ,” he queried.

