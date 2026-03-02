Fred Majemite Salutes Jaro Egbo On Appointment To APC National Legal Advisory Committee

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Bighearted party leader, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite, has congratulated Olorogun Jaro Egbo Ksc, the Executive Council Chairman, Ughelli North, on his emergence as a member of the Legal Advisory Committee of the All Progressives Congress at the national level, describing the appointment as timely and well deserved.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists, Majemite said Egbo’s elevation to the strategic legal body of the party was a clear recognition of years of dedicated service, loyalty and steadfast commitment to the growth of the APC at the grassroots and beyond.

He noted that Egbo has, over the years, consistently distinguished himself through effective mobilisation, conflict resolution and party building initiatives, particularly within the local government structure, where his leadership and organisational strength have remained visible and impactful.

According to Majemite, Egbo has “paid his dues” in practical terms, stressing that his contributions to party affairs, consultations with stakeholders and unwavering support for party programmes have placed him among the most dependable leaders within the fold of the APC.

He added that the appointment into the party’s National Legal Advisory Committee should be seen as an appreciation of Egbo’s hard work, consistency and enduring commitment to internal democracy, unity and legal integrity in the party’s decision-making processes.

Majemite expressed confidence that Egbo would bring his wealth of experience, professionalism and deep understanding of party operations to bear in his new responsibility, assuring that the APC would continue to benefit from his passion for service and his resolve to strengthen the party ahead of future electoral engagements.

