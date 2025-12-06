Four Feared Dead As Vigilantes, Youth Clash ln Delta Community

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths from Elume community in Sapele local government area of Delta State are threatening retaliation over the death of four persons in the community.

The community is already thrown into tension following allegations that a vigilante operative, identified as Ukeredi Prosper, shot dead a young man at a hotel in Elume where Prosper works as a security guard.

The incident that reportedly triggered further violence has left three more persons dead.

According to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, the confrontation began late on Sunday night after the hotel’s generator reportedly went off, leaving guests in discomfort.

Kelvin, popularly known as OBO, stepped out of his room to get fresh air while his girlfriend remained inside but Prosper, who was on duty, allegedly approached Kelvin and instructed him to return to his room because staff were preparing to lock the entrance into the main hotel building.

Kelvin was said to have refused, insisting that he wanted to remain outside due to the heat in his room.

That was when both men began a verbal exchange.

However, what began as a verbal disagreement escalated into a physical encounter during which Prosper allegedly fired a substance suspected to be teargas before shooting Kelvin.

He was rushed to a hospital but was later confirmed dead on the morning of December 1, 2025.

News of Kelvin’s death spread rapidly, provoking anger among youths in Elume who immediately began searching for Prosper.

In a bid to manage the rising tension, Prosper reportedly contacted another vigilante leader known as “Champion,” who operates within the Tropical/Amukpe area, to intervene. However, the situation worsened upon Champion’s arrival.

Community sources reported that a violent clash erupted between Champion’s vigilante group and Elume youths. In the chaos, Champion allegedly fired shots that resulted in the death of three persons, comprising two young men and one young woman.

In response to the deaths, youths in Elume reportedly set the hotel ablaze, blaming the establishment for the chain of events that led to the fatalities. The building was said to have been completely razed.

Security operatives, including the Police, Department of State Services (DSS), personnel and the Nigerian Army, were later deployed to the community.

Their presence has reportedly restored relative calm, although residents said tension remained high as many fear the possibility of further unrest.

Both Prosper and Champion are said to be at large as of the time of filing this report.

Delta State Police Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, said the investigation into the matter is ongoing, just as he said a search is on to arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, community leaders are calling for a full investigation and urging residents to remain calm as authorities work to uncover the facts and ensure justice is served.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com