Festival Of Health As Dafinone’s Free Health Outreach Screens Over 200 Diabetes, Hypertension Patients In Aghalokpe

LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a festival of health and gratitude on Saturday in Aghalokpe, Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State, as Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, brought the fifth phase of his Free Diabetes Sensitization and Testing Medical Outreach to the community.

The event, held at the Aghalokpe Primary Health Centre, was powered in partnership with the National Health Fellows and drew a massive turnout from across the locality.

By 8:30 a.m., the health centre was already buzzing. Elderly men and women, pregnant mothers, and young people arrived early, eager for free checkups and treatment. The programme formally began a little after 10:00 a.m. with an opening speech from Pharm. Ojeje Victory, the Health Fellow representing Okpe LGA, who coordinated proceedings alongside Mr. Sunday Edevwie, his Ughelli North counterpart, serving as interpreter for the local audience.

The atmosphere warmed further when Chief Onome Yegbeburu took the stage to deliver a goodwill message on behalf of Senator Dafinone. Speaking passionately, he said the outreach was part of the Senator’s vision to make healthcare accessible to all. “The Senator believes health is the foundation of every strong community,” Yegbeburu said. “That’s why he’s bringing this programme from one LGA to another — no community will be left behind.”

A crucial part of the day was the health talk delivered by Mr. Chinedu, representative of the World Health Organization (WHO). Speaking in plain terms, he urged residents to adopt healthy lifestyles and to take early detection seriously. “Diabetes and high blood pressure don’t show on the face,” he warned. “That’s why you must check your health regularly — before sickness checks you.” His talk drew loud applause and several questions from participants.

The high point came with the arrival of the Medical Officer of Health and Executive Secretary of Okpe Local Government Health Authority, DNS Evelyn Egbezomo, whose entrance triggered cheers and chants from the crowd. “Aghalokpe don finally get attention!” one man shouted with excitement. For many, her presence symbolized long-awaited government engagement in their healthcare. “Today, we feel remembered,” said Mrs. Felicia Oghene, a 70-year-old widow. “We’ve been waiting for years. God bless Senator Dafinone.”

The outreach quickly moved into full swing, with health workers attending to long queues. Residents were tested for blood pressure, blood sugar, and tuberculosis (TB), while others underwent eye screening. At the end of the exercise, over 120 people received free eyeglasses, while more than 200 residents benefited from various medical services. A pharmacist’s session followed, offering counseling on medication use before refreshments were served.

Health data from the outreach revealed worrying figures. 40 participants recorded dangerously high blood sugar levels above 300 mg/dl, while another 40 showed mild elevation. Over 60 people had blood pressure readings above 150/100 mmHg, and 26 presumptive TB cases were identified pending confirmation. Organizers said the figures underline the importance of sustained health awareness in the community.

For Afigbere John, a farmer and one of the beneficiaries, the outreach was life-changing. “I’ve been struggling to see clearly for months,” he told Vanguard, smiling through his new pair of glasses. “They checked my eyes, gave me medicine and free glasses. I can see better now — God bless everyone behind this.”

Another participant, Mrs. Mary Odioneve, was full of gratitude after discovering her blood pressure was high. “They tested me and gave me free drugs,” she said. “If not for this programme, I wouldn’t even know. We thank Senator Dafinone for remembering us.”

As the event drew to a close around 4:00 p.m., DNS Egbezomo led the final medical consultations, commending the Senator’s consistency. “What Senator Dafinone is doing is more than politics,” she said. “This is true service to humanity — bringing health care to the people who need it most.”

For the people of Aghalokpe, the day will not be forgotten soon. From the free tests to the warm interactions, it was a reminder that effective representation can touch lives in real, tangible ways. And for Senator Ede Dafinone, the smiles and gratitude across faces were proof that his vision for a healthier Delta Central is taking firm root — one community at a time.

