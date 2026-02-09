Fear Grips Urhobo Communities As Suspected Herdsmen Machete Woman To Death, Injure Another

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Suspected Fulani herdsmen have invaded Urhobo communities of Okpara Waterside and Kokori Communities of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, machete a middle-aged woman to death and another sustaining degrees of injuries while escaping from the hands of the herders.

The middle-aged woman, who was identified as Mrs Helen, was macheted to death after alleged sexual harassment, while the man, identified as Mr Edafe Fresh, escaped death with severe injuries.

It was gathered that the incident has brought serious threats and fear into the neighbouring communities of Okpara Inland, Ovu Inland, Eku, and Orhoakpo due to the fear of the unknown since the invasion of both communities.

According to a source who spoke on the grounds of anonymity, the late Mrs Helen had gone at the early hours of Wednesday in search of cherries when the suspected Herders matched her to death after the alleged sexual harassment.

Meanwhile, Mr Edafe Fresh, according to a source, was matcheted on the head and parts of his body to the point of death before he narrowly escaped with high degrees of injuries, and he is presently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

The source maintained that the recent killings in the area have become a nightmare that residents of the two communities and neighbouring towns of Ovu and others now live with perpetual fear, for they do not know who will be the next victim. All attempts to speak with the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe, on the incident were unsuccessful as his lines were not going through, but a police officer confirmed both incidents.

