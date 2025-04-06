Family Announces Funeral Date For Late Edwin Clark

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 6TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Late elder statesman and erstwhile leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum, Chief Edwin Clark who died on February 17 this year will be buried in his family compound in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State on May 13, 2025.

This was announced by the eldest son of the deceased, Mr. Penaowei Clark, on Saturday during a press conference held by the family inside the country home of the late South South Leader.

Penaowei Clark, a United States-based industrialist, was joined at the press conference by his other siblings, including Chief Ebikeme Clark, who is the Delta State Commissioner for Riverine Infrastructure Development, as well as their older sister and other notable family members.

He told journalists that the May 13, 2025, date scheduled for the burial of their patriarch was arrived at after due consultation with all stakeholders, including the government, political associates, and religious and sociocultural organisations.

He said, “On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, there will be a lecture at the NAF Conference Centre & Suite, Abuja, at 11 am.

“On Thursday, May 8, 2025, a Valedictory Session will be held at the Senate Chambers at 11 am.

“On Friday, May 9, 2025, there will be a Day of Tribute at the NAF Conference Centre & Suites, Abuja, at 3 pm, while on Saturday, May 10, 2025, a Wrestling Contest will take place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital and a Service of Songs wull be held at St. James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, No. 39, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja at 5 pm.

“A Boat Regatta, Port Harcourt Masquerade and Candlelight Memorial will be held on Sunday, May 11, 2025 in Yenagoa, Kiagbodo in Delta and in his Abuja residence, No. 43, Haile Selassie Street, Asokoro, Abuja from 7 pm to 8 pm.”

“On Monday, May 12, 2025, a Commendation Service will be held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, at 8 am, while a Valedictory Court Session will hold simultaneously at High Court of Justice, Warri, Delta State by 10 am.”

Penaowei said his father’s body will depart from Abuja to Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, at 10:30 am, and a Commendation Service will be held at Ijaw House, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, from 1:3opm to 2:30 pm.

He added, “Chief Clark’s Body departs to Warri, Delta State by 2:30 pm and a lying in state at No. 5, Swamp Road, Warri, Delta State will hold from 6:30 pm to 7 pm. At 7:30 pm, his body departs to Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, for a Service of Songs and an all-night vigil at Kiagbodo Town, Delta State.

“On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Lying in state will hold at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo Town, Delta State by 10 am to 10:30 amm and by 10:30 to11 amm, a Commendation Service at Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, Delta State. At 11 am, a Funeral service will be held, and a reception will be held by 1 pm, while internment and an all-night vigil will start by 5 pm. On Sunday, May 18, 2025, there will be a Thanksgiving Service.”

Born on May 25, 1927, the late Chief Edwin Clark was Nigeria’s former Federal Commissioner for Information under the regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

He was later elected as a Senator during the Second Republic and remained very active in the national polity until recently, when he formally resigned from active politics.

At the community level, Clark founded Edwin Clark University, Kiagbodo, just as he held several traditional titles and was always adored and greeted by his people as “Gogorogo” New Power, a greeting that stemmed from his great-grandfather, Chief Bekederemo Ogbeni.

Punch

