Ex-Principal Of Government College Ughelli, Siakpere, Passes On

LAGOS JANUARY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A former Delta Central Senatorial aspirant and former principal of Government College, Ughelli, Chief David Mafuvbe Siakpere, has died on Sunday, 18 January 2026.

This was made known by his son-in-law, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite, in a news story on Facebook.

Siakpere, who hailed from Egbo-Uhurie, Uhurie Sub-clan of Ughievwen Kingdom, was a respected Nigerian economist, educationist, and politician whose contributions spanned decades.

He was the longest-serving principal of Government College, Ughelli, and also served as a principal at Ovwian Grammar School and several other schools.

He will be greatly missed by the people of his immediate community, Ughievwen Kingdom, Urhobo, Delta State, and Nigeria at large.

