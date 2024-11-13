Ex-Delta Gov Okowa Breaks Silence On EFCC Invitation

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has said he has nothing to hide over his eight-year tenure in the state following the invitation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He also noted that the noise over his appearance at the EFCC’s office was a deliberate attempt by some unnamed politicians in the state ahead of the 2027 political calculations.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the former governor, Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, explained that many of the decisions taken by Okowa while in office were already yielding positive results that are leading to economic development.

He said his appearance at the office of the anti-graft agency in Port-Harcourt upon arrival from vacation was to make the people know that he had nothing to hide about his tenure in office.

He said the allegation that he embezzled N1.3 trillion was unfounded as it was not possible for him to have siphoned such amount while serving as governor for eight years.

The former governor, who was also the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2023 presidential poll, also blamed a section of the media saying “with few exceptions, the media reports and commentaries have been mostly sensational, mischievous, and gross misrepresentations and distortions of the facts of the matter”.

The statement reads in part, “The first point that needs to be made is that the EFCC has not established any case against Dr Okowa. As is customary with the anti-graft agency, the former Governor was invited to answer questions relating to some petitions that were filed against him by some disgruntled elements.

“Upon his return from vacation, and as a man with a clear conscience, Dr Okowa proceeded to the EFCC office in Portharcourt as requested. The substance of the petitions was that Dr Okowa allegedly corruptly enriched himself and used state resources to acquire 80 percent stake in Premium Trust Bank.

“He was also alleged to have diverted state resources to build housing estates in Asaba and Abuja and two hotels in Asaba, for himself. Governor Okowa cleared himself of those allegations as the estate in Abuja is owned by a public figure.

“The ex-governor lives in his own private house in an estate in Asaba that is occupied by other residents who are homeowners. Similarly, the owners of the hotels in Asaba are persons known to the public and the EFCC, while Okowa has zero financial interest in Premium Trust Bank. These are facts that are easily verifiable from the Corporate Affairs Commission and by virtue of the Freedom of Information Act.

The statement described the allegation of diversion of N1.3tr oil derivation funds as “ludicrous as it is outlandish”, saying the allegation had been on since Okowa was in office.

“This is just a rehash of the same spurious allegations that some malicious, myopic, vindictive, and prejudiced persons concocted while Governor Okowa was still in office. These haters simply latched on to the EFCC invitation to launch well-orchestrated propaganda, using their hirelings and hack writers in a section of the media.

“Are we to believe that Okowa’s administration did not pay salaries or execute a single project in eight years? It will take an individual to appropriate an average of N16b every month for eight years to amass a whooping sum of N1.3 trillion as alleged.

“The implication of such a scenario happening is that there will be no money to run the government or pay the salaries of the state’s almost 50,000 workforce. Prejudice is a terrible thing, and those caught in its web, often develop a warped sense of reasoning”.

The former governor explained that the audited reports of the state, while he was in office, showed that the total revenue that accrued to the state was N2.65 trillion, while salaries gulped N628.5bn and N141.22bn was paid as pensions/contributory pensions/social benefits.

He added that overhead/consolidated revenue charges was N489.83bn, grants/contributions was 107.88bn, while DESOPADEC got N221.2bn Amin others

Highlighting some of the projects embarked upon while in office, the statement said, “In road infrastructure, the Okowa administration constructed over 2,000 kilometres of roads (including bridges) and 1,400 kilometres of drains.

“The administration established three new universities and six models. technical colleges that have remained functional. Of course, there was the novel youth entrepreneurship development programmes of the Okowa administration that saw thousands of youths become small business owners and employers of labour.

“As a result, Delta was ranked the Best State in Human Capital Development in the 2017 states peer review by the National Competitiveness Council of Nigeria. Furthermore, Delta State under his watch enjoyed peace and security”.

On the allegation that state government’s investment in the first Floating Liquified Natural Gas project promoted by UTM, a private indigenous company in the oil and gas sector, is a phantom project, the governor noted that such allegation “is best laughable and at worst disingenuous.

“As a state rich in oil and gas, the administration of Okowa saw a viable opportunity in the project and, upon approval by the Delta State Executive Council and the House of Assembly, purchased equity in the company with N42.05b in two tranches of five percent and three percent.

“The authenticity of this project is evidenced by the signing of the Shareholders’ agreement between UTM, NNPC limited, and the Delta State Government on December 19, 2023. Today, the state government’s investment has appreciated to at least N190.85 billion underscoring the wisdom and foresight of the Okowa administration.

“It bears restating that Dr Okowa has nothing to hide. His governance of Delta State was marked by fiscal discipline, prudent management of resources, and excellent service delivery.

As a matter of fact, the state won World Bank awards in Overall State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability, and Sustainability Programme (All DLIs), Fiscal Transparency and Accountability, Efficiency of Public Expenditure, and Debt Sustainability”.

