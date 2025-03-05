Ethiope East Elders, Leaders Reject Ogboru’s Alleged Attempt To Return To APC

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State – The Elders and Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State have rejected the alleged return of Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru to the party.

In a statement signed by Chief Barr. G. S Avwunudiogba, Chairman, Ethiope East APC Elders and Leaders Forum, Chief Julius Ogboru, Chairman, Ethiope East APC, Hon. Chief Barr. Obukohwo Joseph Oshevire, Former Member, DTHA and Legal Adviser, Ethiope East Elders and Leaders Forum, and Ufuoma Raymond Edjeba, Secretary, APC Elders and Leaders Forum, the group described Ogboru’s attempt to rejoin the party as “unethical and unconstitutional.”

The statement alleged that Ogboru’s return was not authorized by the ward chairman, who is the only person empowered by the party’s constitution to issue membership cards. This, they claimed, is a clear violation of the party’s rules and regulations.

According to the statement, Ogboru’s history of party hopping and his recent collaboration with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sabotage the APC’s chances in the 2023 governorship election make his return to the party suspect. They accused him of being a serial party hopper, having contested governorship elections under various parties, including the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Democratic Peoples Party (DPP), Labour Party (LP), and the APC.

What is equally disturbing, the statement added, is Ogboru’s recent hobnobbing with the PDP, which was rewarded with appointments for Senior Special Assistance (SSA), Personal Assistance (PA), and other positions for some of his loyal supporters by the RT. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori government, whom he will be leaving behind as he would appear to be coming alone.

“This is a clear indication that Ogboru’s return to the APC is not genuine, but rather a strategic move to further his own interests,” the statement said.

The statement also expressed the group’s implicit confidence in Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election, and reaffirmed their support for him. They described Omo-Agege as a loyal party man who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the APC’s ideals and values.

The development is seen as a major setback for Ogboru’s political ambitions, and it remains to be seen how he will respond to the rejection. The APC Elders and Leaders in Ethiope East have vowed to resist any attempt by Ogboru to undermine the party’s unity and progress.

The statement concluded by urging party members to remain vigilant and focused on the task of building a strong and united APC in Ethiope East. They also called on the party’s national leadership to take note of Ogboru’s antecedents and to ensure that he does not undermine the party’s efforts in the future.

“We will not tolerate any act of sabotage or disloyalty from anyone, including Ogboru,” the statement said. “We will continue to work tirelessly to build a strong and united APC in Ethiope East, and we will not allow anyone to undermine our efforts.”

The APC Elders and Leaders in Ethiope East also warned that they will not hesitate to take disciplinary action against anyone who collaborates with Ogboru to undermine the party’s unity and progress.

“We are committed to building a strong and united APC in Ethiope East, and we will not allow anyone to derail our efforts,” the statement said.

