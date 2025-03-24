Ekpemupolo, Dangote Among 100 Brand Personalities For 2025 Peace Legend Award 

LAGOS MARCH 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The founder of PEACE LEGENDS AWARDS INTERNATIONAL, Mr Jesse Osero Amiri together with a body of distinguished researchers, committed to Peace in Nigeria and Africa at large will on 27th April, 2025 be celebrating the 14th edition of 100 brands and personalities who are transforming Nigeria and Africa at large . This edition will features award recognition of personalities who have distinguished themselves in different fields such as politics, business, science, arts, activism and sports. Among those personalities to be honoured are High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo will be honoured with AFRICA LEGEND OF PEACE 2025 while a business mogul, Alhaji ALIKO DANGOTE is to receive life time ACHIEVEMENT AWARD. Amiri in a press statement said; “Africa is the source of life, a continent rich in diversity, culture people and natural resources. It is a continent that has contributed blood, sweat and resources for the development of the world. As the cradle of civilization it supplies the rest of the world with its vast natural resources needed for industrialization.” He noted that Africa is a continent of great minds-leaders, entrepreneurs, entertainers, activists and visionaries who have shaped history and continue to shape the future pointing out that the struggle for independence to technological innovations and economic transformation were testament to these great personalities who have left indelible marks in the continent. According to him, Nigeria as Africa’s giant has produced some of the most influential figures in governance, business and culture and such personalities who have shaped the continent in one discipline or the other. “Africa has produced notable names like Nelson Mandela, an Anti -apartheid revolutionary, former President and global icon of peace and reconciliation. Others are Kwame Nkrumah, a leading figure in Ghana’s independence and the African unity movement, Obafemi Awolowo, advocate of free education and one of Nigeria’s foremost thinkers, Nnamdi Azikiwe, Nigeria’s first President and key Nationalist leader. We must also mention Julius Nyerere, father of Tanzanian Independence, Paul Kagame who led Rwanda’s transformation after the 1994 genocide and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female head of state and symbol of female empowerment.” The 14th edition of Peace Legend Award, according Amiri is not about Africa’s pioneering leaders but about the current leaders who have excelled in their different areas of human endeavors saying that the selection process has been very transparent, tasking but thorough, ensuring that the very best are selected. This award ceremony, Amiri pointed promises to be very exciting as it will bring together the crème de la crème of Africa in a setting that is not only unique but also very captivating. He said the grand ceremony will be holding at the prestigious TRANSCORP HILTON hotel, Abuja, Nigeria, beginning by 6pm and will be hosted by ace comedian, Gordon’s D Beliconi.