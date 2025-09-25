Efe Ajagba Ranked Among  Best 10 Heavyweight Boxers In The World

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Nigerian heavyweight boxer Efe Ajagba has been ranked among the top 10 fighters in the world by The Ring magazine.

In its latest rankings updated on Thursday, Ajagba secured the No. 10 spot in the prestigious list, widely regarded as the sport’s most respected independent ratings.

The 30-year-old, who holds a professional record of 20 wins, one loss, and one draw with 14 knockouts, joins an elite lineup.

The heavyweight division is currently led by Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk, who holds the champion’s position, with Britain’s Tyson Fury ranked first among contenders.

New Zealand’s Joseph Parker and Germany’s Agit Kabayel occupy the top three positions.

Ajagba’s inclusion comes after a string of impressive performances that have reignited his world title ambitions.

His most recent victory solidified his status as one of the leading contenders from Africa in the heavyweight division.

The Ring magazine, founded in 1922, updates its ratings monthly based on results, performance, and track record, with input from boxing journalists and historians worldwide.

The development makes Ajagba the only Nigerian currently ranked in the heavyweight top 10.

Below is the full updated heavyweight ranking by The Ring:

Oleksandr Usyk (Champion) – 24-0-0 (15 KOs)

Tyson Fury – 34-2-1 (24 KOs) Joseph Parker – 36-3-0 (24 KOs) Agit Kabayel – 26-0-0 (17 KOs) Daniel Dubois – 22-3-0 (21 KOs) Filip Hrgovic – 19-1-0 (14 KOs) Fabio Wardley – 19-0-1 (18 KOs) Zhilei Zhang – 27-3-1 (22 KOs) Martin Bakole – 21-2-1 (16 KOs) Moses Itauma – 13-0-0 (11 KOs) Efe Ajagba – 20-1-1 (14 KOs)

Punch

