EFCC Set To Probe Alleged N20bn Financial Irregularities In Niger Delta Ministry

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to investigate alleged financial irregularities involving N20 billion in the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

The investigation follows a joint petition by the Coalition of Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organisations (COCSOD), signed by Iteveh Nurudeen (Convener), Comrade Musa Adebayo (Center For Democracy and Human Rights), Mr. Odey Otunu (Association of Media Practitioners in Oil and Gas Producing Areas), and Ambassador Umar Babayero (Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development).

COCSOD alleged fraudulent disbursement of funds, money laundering, irregular procurements, and breach of financial regulations. Projects were either not executed or grossly inflated, with fictitious memos and forged receipts used to launder funds.

Specifically, COCSOD cited instances of non-execution or diversion of funds meant for medical outreach (N30.2 million), skills development seminars in Akoko Edo Local Area, Edo State (N21.2 million), and Ilaje Local Area of Ondo State (N19.3 million), which were allegedly diverted. Additionally, N342 million was allegedly diverted for extra-budgetary allocation proposed for rice palliatives, while N15 billion flood palliative funds were allegedly misappropriated.

COCSOD had initially requested clarification under the Freedom of Information Act but received no response.

The group urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consolidate his anti-corruption stance by ensuring accountability.

The EFCC’s investigation is expected to unravel the extent of the alleged financial irregularities and determine those responsible.

Vanguard

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com