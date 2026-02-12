Double Honours As Delta State Gov Bags New Telegraph, LEADERSHIP Awards

Share This





















LAGOS FEBRUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has clinched double honours as Governor of the Year 2025, following separate recognitions by New Telegraph Newspapers and Leadership Newspapers for his impactful governance and people-focused policies.

According to the two national dailies, Governor Oborevwori earned the prestigious accolades for his diligent implementation of programmes and policies that have significantly transformed lives and accelerated development across Delta State.

Leadership Newspapers announced that the Delta Governor will be honoured at the 18th Leadership Conference and Awards, scheduled to hold today February 12, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The annual flagship event, organised by Leadership Newspapers, convenes top political leaders, policymakers, business executives, and development partners to deliberate on critical national and continental issues, while also recognising outstanding individuals and organisations for their contributions to national development.

The 2026 edition of the conference will be held under the theme: “Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an Increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria.”

In a related development, New Telegraph Newspapers will also confer its Governor of the Year 2025 Award on Governor Oborevwori as overall Governor of the Year at the New Telegraph 2025 Awards Ceremony, slated for Friday, February 13, 2026, at the Grand Ballroom of the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Both media organisations noted that Governor Oborevwori’s administration has distinguished itself through inclusive governance, strategic infrastructure development, and policies aimed at improving the socio-economic wellbeing of Deltans.

The double recognition further underscores Governor Oborevwori’s growing national profile and affirms the broad acknowledgment of his administration’s developmental strides in Delta State.

