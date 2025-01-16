DESOPADEC Project Director Okorodudu Renews Hope For Delta Youths On M.O.R.E Development Projects

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Dr Ebenezer Okorodudu, the newly appointed DESOPADEC Executive Director of Projects has raised the hope of youths across the state as he assured of M.O.R.E. developmental projects that could impact positively on them.

The Executive Director, Projects gave this assurance when he hosted the leadership of Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC) midweek at the commission’s head office in Warri, Delta State Nigeria.

Ebenezer, while addressing the Urhobo socio cultural youth body, reiterated his loyalty to the Urhobo nation and it’s pursuit, stressing that he is proud to be an Urhobo man.

He noted that he would continue to foster whatever would enhance the promotion of the Urhobo values just as his corporate engagements to the entire state as mandate area remains the focal point.

Speaking, he asserted that his appointment and assumption of office as the projects director is to resiliently purse and carry out the work of his master in the drive for the actualization of the M.O.R.E. mission of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

The elated director expressed his joy at the calibre of young and middle age individuals who paid him congratulatory visit admitting a high sense of fulfillment before them.

In that light, he emphasized that the visit as a reassurance and reawakening of true love for him by his people has further served to shore up his determination to efficiently carry out his official work for the benefit of all.

In addition, the Executive Director charged the socio cultural youth body to remain focused in its strive towards advancing developmental, constructive and objective ideals with a view to furthering the interventionist agency’s over sight functions. This was even as he hinted that the board is open to receiving brilliant and innovative ideas that can further strengthen service delivery to the people.

At the earlier segment of the meeting, Comr Moses Obayendo, the national president of the group had expressed gratitude to the Executive Governor of Delta State, His Excellency, Elder Sheriff Oborevwori for appointing Chief Ebenezer Okorodudu as the Executive Director on Projects in the commission adding that the Governor”s choice of the PDP spokesperson is an attestation to his capacity to deliver on any given assignment.

The president’s words, “the Urhobo National Youth Congress (UNYC) national body comprising the excos and BOT Members hereby formally congratulate you on your appointment as we also express confidence in your capabilities.

“Your appointment into this exalted position as the director of projects is a confirmation of the trust and confidence the Delta State Government has reposed in your person.

‘You have held many positions before now and record has it that you have not performed below expectations. It is on this assurance that we stand to pledge our unalloyed loyalty and support for you in the wake of this new appointment knowing full well that you will also satisfactorily deliver the numerous task you have been saddled with.” The group noted

Present at the congratulatory visit were: EVANG Comr Nicholas Evwirnure, BOT Chairman; Blessing Walker, Vice President; Comr Frank Erituoyor, Sec General; Comr Michael Egbonodje, treasurer; Ejiro Oraka; Akpesiri Ephraim among others.

