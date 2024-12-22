Deltans Cry Out Over Police Extra Judicial Killings

Share This





















LAGOS DECEMBER 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The police in Delta have come under scathing attacks by human right groups and youth bodies over rising cases of extra judicial killings of youths allegedly committed by its operatives.

It will be recalled that the violent nationwide 2020 EndSARS protests began in Delta state following alleged killings, harassment and extortion of youths in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA by police operatives.

This notwithstanding, reports of police brutality, harassment and extortion have continued unabated with youths primarily targeted by security operatives.

Investigations by The Nation showed that in the last two months, two youths have died in questionable circumstances while another is battling life threatening injuries received in the hands of security agents in the state.

However, the above casualties do not include the shooting to death of a petty trader by operatives of Operation Delta Hawk in 2020 who while chasing a suspected internet fraudster opened fire in a built up area near Delta Government House.

The number of deaths of youths resulting from encounters with security agents in the state has assumed alarming proportions, leading to many questioning the quality of training given security personnel.

For instance on 6th December, a 17 year-old boy, Master Emeka Odogwu, was allegedly shot dead by a trigger happy police officer in Ozoro, Isoko North LGA for being in possession of knockouts.

It was gathered that the victim refused to be taken away to the police station by policemen and while attempting to escape was shot in the head and died instantly.

On November 1, a Nollywood camera man, Chimezie Opara, was shot in the abdomen by operatives of Operation DeltaHawk- a state government assembled security outfit comprising the military, Police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, leaving him with life threatening injuries. He is currently recuperating following successful surgery.

Operation Deltahawk was created by ex-Gov Ifeanyi Okowa in December 2020 to check crime in the oil rich state.

Although Opara may have survived the attack, his psyche has been permanently scarred.

Narrating his ordeal, Opara, 33 years old, lamented his ill treatment in the hands of security agents, stressing that the security agents who shot at him seemed more interested in destroying recorded evidence than assisting him get medical aid.

His words, ” after shooting a scene around 1.00 am within Asaba metropolis on that fateful day, we saw a parked vehicle on the roadside but as we made to drive past the vehicle, several men jumped out and started shooting at us. Unfortunately, I was hit in the abdomen but because we thought our assailants were kidnappers, we sped off and later crashed into a pavement along the Benin-Asaba expressway where the security men caught up with us. We told them we were shooting a movie and that we were no criminals. All entreaties fell on deaf ears as they ordered us to sit on the ground. Because I was bleeding, I refused and told them to take me to the hospital. I started filming the incident which infuriated them. After pleading for over 30 minutes, they reluctantly took me to Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, but insisted on taking my phone which I bluntly refused. They attempted to use force but luckily for me, my friends had arrived. I smuggled my phone to my trusted pal who made away with it. We were later referred to Asaba Specialist Hospital where surgery was performed. At the hospital, I was again threatened by the security team, insisting I have their video on my phone. As we speak, our vehicle has been impounded. I have not been visited by them nor have they assisted in my treatment. I have spent about N1.5 million. As we speak, I am broke and live on charity.

Continuing, Opara said: “I want to be compensated for lost revenue as I am unable to work. Since this incident, I have reneged on all the contracts I entered with different film producers. I had work in Abuja, Lagos and Asaba. As I speak, my mother is traumatised and seriously ill”.

Also on 12th November, a young man identified as Okediachi Emeka, reportedly died from a head injury after a midnight chase by police officers in Asaba, Delta Capital.

The death of Onyeka Ibeh, an Asaba phone dealer in April, 2023, sparked unrest among youths in the city, after he was shot dead by a policeman, Inspector Ebri Ubi, at Ugbolu,a suburban community near Asaba.

It will be recalled that Ebri Ubi was among a team of policemen on Stop and Search duty along Ugbolu Road in Oshimili South LGA.

The deceased along with his wife was riding in his car when they were flagged down by the police team for search.

Ibeh had stopped and waited to be searched, but after a prolonged delay without being attended to, drove off.

Infuriated by the action of the deceased, the police inspector immediately opened fire on the vehicle and the bullet hit Ibeh on the head.

His pregnant wife, who was in the front passenger seat, was unhurt.

The erring policeman, Ebri Ubi, has since been sentenced to death by a Delta State High Court following his conviction of murder.

Lead activist, Young Nigerian Rights Organisation, Comrade Victor Ojei a.k.a Wong Box, described the killings as actions that starkly contradict the principles outlined in Police Force Order 237, which mandates the use of firearms as a last resort, and emphasises demobilisation rather than lethal force.

