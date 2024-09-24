Delta: Soldiers Raid ‘Yaho Yahoo’ School In Army Estate Effurun, Arrest 100 Trainees

Share This





















LAGOS SEPTEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Soldiers from the 3 Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks at the popular Army Estate, Effurun in Uvwie, Delta State have arrested no fewer than 100 youths suspected to be Internet fraudsters as the operatives stormed one HK “Hustle Kingdom” School, a cybercriminal training network school in the metropolis, where intending Internet fraudsters are reportedly trained.

The Army Estate is a highbrow residential Post Service Housing Estate for retired military officers and civilians in Uvwie, Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the suspects were rounded up following intelligence reports on the discovery of an HK (Yahoo training) School within the premises of the Army Estate.

Sources who know about the school told PUNCH Metro that after months of intelligence reports gathering on the activities of the suspects, the military personnel stormed the school and “arrested over one hundred of them in the early hours and late Saturday.”

Also, the alleged owner of the school and his accomplices were arrested by the soldiers during the raid, it was further gathered.

“The soldiers acted on intelligence reports”, one of the sources affirmed.

Meanwhile, the military authorities at the 3 Battalion Nigerian Army Barracks, Effurun have reportedly handed over the suspects to the police at Ekpan in Uvwie for prosecution after proper profiling.

When PUNCH Metro contacted the Police Public Relations Officer for the Delta State Command, SP Bright Edafe, over the incident, on Monday, he confirmed the arrest of the suspects, but could not give details of how the suspects were apprehended.

Punch

For media advert placement, evenst coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com