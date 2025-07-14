Delta: Senator Ede Dafinone Mourns Passage Of Ohworode Of Olomu Kingdom

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 14TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Senator Ede Dafinone, Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District has extended his heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family of Olomu Kingdom in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, the Council of Chiefs, Olomu people and the entire Urhobo Nation on the passing of highly revered monarch, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Macaulay Popo Ovbagbedia, JP, Uhurhie-Osadjere II, the Ohworode of Olomu.

In a statement personally signed by Dafinone made available to Urhobtoday, the Senator disclosed that the official announcement of the transition of the Monarch by the Otota of the kingdom, Olorogun Albert Akpomudje, SAN, at the royal palace in Ovwor-Olomu, brings a deep sense of loss to all of them, adding that Ohworode was not only a custodian of culture and tradition, but also a symbol of wisdom, unity and peace throughout his reign.

“In his short reign, HRM Uhurhie-Osadjere II embodied dignity, moral clarity, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of his people. As one of the longest-serving Otata of Olomu before ascending the throne, his wise counsel and fatherly guidance served as a compass in moments of uncertainty, and his legacy of selfless service as a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police will remain evergreen in our hearts.

“In this moment of grief, I urge the people of Olomu Kingdom and the broader Urhobo Nation to take solace in the impactful life His Royal Majesty lived. May we honour his memory by upholding the values he stood for — unity, integrity, and peaceful coexistence.

“On behalf of my family, and the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I pray that Almighty God grants the Ohworode eternal rest and comforts the Royal Family, the Olomu Traditional Council, and all who mourn this monumental loss,” he stated.

