Delta: Residents Vacate Isoko Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Fishermen

Share This





















LAGOS MARCH 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Okpolo-Enhwe community, Isoko South local government area, Delta state have abandoned their homes out of fear that herders might launch another attack on the community.

As at Wednesday, three persons were confirmed dead, others injured as suspected Fulani herdsmen invaded the community.

Local sources from the community revealed that the victims who went to the bush to check their fishing nets were waylaid and shot dead by suspected herders.

The development has left the community in mourning mood despite the presence of troops of soldiers drafted to the area.

President general of the community, Kennedy Idolo, said palpable tension have already enveloped the community.

He confirmed the killings, saying that two men were shot dead instantly while the other fainted and gave up the ghost out of the shock he suffered from the attack.

“I have been briefed and I can tell you categorically that three persons are dead at this moment and not two. Two of them were among the ones affected this morning; the third one died out of fright as he fainted while escaping from the scene. He was not hit by any bullet, but he died on his way while he was being rushed home.

“Okoro and Okoeta were killed by the invaders. I can’t tell now the number of people injured, but they were going to their fishing lake at the early hours of the morning. They were ambushed in the bush without any provocation.

“The one called Youth by name, was shot dead on the spot while the other one was rushed to the hospital where he died. The third one collapsed out of the shock and died on his way home. They are all married men who were plying their trade at the fishing lake.”

He said that the community had made move to deposit the corpses at the morgue but the victims families insisted that they must bury them immediately.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe said, he was not aware of the incident, but promised to reach out to the Divisional Police Officer, (DPO) in the area.

Leadership

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com