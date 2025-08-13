Delta: Redeemed Church Pastor Arraigned Over Alleged Attack On Asaba Journalist

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 13TH(URHOBOTODAY)-Pastor Sunday Ogbogho of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Asaba, Delta State was arraigned over an alleged violent assault on a journalist, Kenneth Orusi.

According to the charge sheet, the incident occurred on July 27, 2025, at No. 5 Elder Ediale Street, off Ibusa Road, Asaba. The prosecution alleged that Ogbogho struck Orusi on the head with a wheel spanner, inflicting bodily harm — an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Code.

When the charge was read, Ogbogho pleaded “not guilty”. His counsel, identified as Chris, informed the court that the defendant is a landlord in Asaba and presented a surety described as a Grade Level 17 officer.

After deliberation, the Magistrate admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of ?500,000 with one surety in like sum. The surety must be a responsible citizen resident within the court’s jurisdiction, a civil servant not below Grade Level 12, and must present multiple official documents including an appointment letter, promotion letter, office ID, payslip, and national identity card or voter’s card. Additional requirements include sworn affidavits, residence verification, and passport photographs of both the surety and the defendant.

