Delta: Protest Yields Result As Security Agents  Engage Suspected Kidnappers In Gun Duel In Abraka, Kill Four

LAGOS JUNE 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Protest by Abraka residents against activities of kidnappers has yielded result as operatives of Delta Police command swung into action by taking the battle to the den of suspected kidnapper in the university community thereby neutralizing four of the suspects.

The Police Command recorded a major breakthrough following a coordinated intelligence-led joint operation of the Abraka police patrol team and local hunters and member of Anti-Cult volunteers, which led to the recovery of firearms and death of four suspected kidnappers.

According to Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe, the joint operation was carried out today being 4/06/2025 at about 0300hrs, following credible intelligence on the activities of suspected kidnappers along the Abraka Railway axis, adding that during the operation, the joint operatives engaged the suspected kidnappers and recovered one AK-47 rifle, along with thirteen rounds of live ammunition.

He stated that during the gun duel, four of the suspected kidnappers were shot and later gave up the ghost while others escaped with gunshot injuries.

“During a preliminary investigation, a recently rescued kidnapped victim identified one of the deceased suspects as a leader of the gang that kidnapped him.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, praised the courage of the police operatives, hunters, vigilante and Anti cult volunteers and admonished them to sustain the tempo.

“The Commissioner assured that the Command remains committed to deepening community engagement and sustaining momentum against crime. Members of the public of the public are therefore advised to reach out to the command in cases of emergency through the control room phone numbers on 08036684974, 08114895600, and 08025666914.

Recall that Abraka residents recently embarked on peaceful protest over activities of kidnappers in the community. The peaceful protest resulted in alleged police shooting of the the protesters which . resulted in criticism from human right activist and journalists who accused the police of attacking the innocent protesters instead of taking action against the kidnapers.

