Delta Police Nab Inter-State Kidnappers In Rivers, Kogi States, Recover Arms, Ammunition

LAGOS APRIL 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State police operatives has extended their mode of operation to trailing and arresting of kidnappers to outside the state. These are criminals who come to Delta state for purpose of kidnapping after which they seek refuge in neighbouring states

Urhobotoday gathered that on 26th march 2025, operatives of CP Special assignment team led by the commander ASP Julius Robinson who were on the trail of some suspected kidnappers extended their investigation to River state, adding that at about 1820 hours of same date, a fleeing suspected kidnapper name Chedeye Mohammed was trailed and arrested.

Delta State Police Publication relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the information available to Urhobotoday said upon interrogation, the suspect led operatives to a bush after a trailer park in River State where they hid their weapons.

He disclosed that one AK-47 rifle loaded with thirteen rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition was recovered, stressing that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and his members usually kidnap at Ughelli, Agbarho, and other parts in the state and hibernate in River State. Edafe affirmed that efforts to arrest his other gang members are ongoing.

Furthermore, while acting on credible information, the operatives embarked on a sting operations in Anyangba town in Kogi State and arrested three suspects. They are Zakari Mohammed ‘m’ aged 31 years old of Olugbujo community, Ibrahim Mumuni ‘m’ aged 29yrs old of Anyangba town, and Mohammed Hamisu ‘m’ age 25yrs of Anyangba town all in Dekina LGA of Kogi state.

A search warrant was executed at their residence, during which an AK-47 rifle and one automatic Pump action gun were recovered.

On the same date, at about 14:05 hours, the operatives acting on the statement made by the arrested suspect another suspect named Samaila Mohammed’m’, aged 35yrs of Udo community Dekina LGA was arrested a baretta pistol loaded with three rounds of live ammunition and cartridges were recovered from him. Suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

Not done yet, the same CP operatives while acting on intelligence, embarked on a covert operation at Olomoro community in Isoko South LGA of Delta state and arrested one Emu Lucky ‘m’ aged 35yrs, a native of Igbide community and during search of his premises, the operatives recovered eighty-two rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was working with one Mohammed Bellow, a suspected kidnapper already in custody. Mohammed Bellow acts as a middle man, between the suspected gun runner and other suspected kidnappers.

The commissioner of Police CP Abaniwonda Olufemi promises Deltans that this tempo will be sustained and to ensure that the mandate given to him by the Inspector General Police which is to ensure that all Deltans and residents in the state sleep with their two eyes close will be delivered. He also solicited more partnership and cooperation from all Deltans.

