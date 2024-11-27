Delta Police Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Cache Of Arms, 101 Ammunitions Hidden In Ceiling

Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State police operatives has arrested two suspected kidnappers with cache of arms and 101 ammunitions hidden in ceiling.

The arrest of the suspects and recovery of arms and ammunitions was based on intensive intel gathering on a syndicate that specializes in kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and defrauding of suspecting victims bank accounts via SIM swap around Ughelli, Warri, Sapele, Oghara, Abraka and their environs.

Commissioner of Police – Special Assignment Team (CP – SAT ) with base in Ughelli affected the arrest of a notorious gang member of the said syndicate namely Godstime Ajugba of Wellington Road Area Mosogar Ethiope East LGA Delta State.

Upon interrogation, he led operatives to their criminal hideout situated by “Small Pastor Area “ out sketch of Mosogar town where they usually keep their weapons.

Upon search in the ceiling, the following were recovered, two AK 47 rifles, one K2 rifle, two(2) Automatic Pump Action guns, one locally made cut-to-size gun, five (5) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) K2 rifle magazines, One Hundred and One (101) k2 rifle live ammunition, two (2) handcuffs and ten(10) live cartridges. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing

