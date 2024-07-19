Delta Pastor,  Fufeyin Describes Critics Of  His Spiritual Soap As Ignorant

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, the founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM), Effurun, Delta State has replied to claims that he sells spiritual items to his followers for exorbitant prices.

Recent reports on social media and other platforms stated that Prophet Fufeyin was benefitting unfairly from the sale of spiritual products, including soap, which supposedly cost a lot of money.

According to Gistlover, social media activist VeryDarkMan recently accused the cleric for commercializing his heavenly ability, explicitly accusing NAFDAC of sponsoring his spiritual wares.

Prophet Fufeyin expressed amazement at the extensive propagation of these allegations.

He clarified that the soap in question was still in the manufacture process, despite having gained NAFDAC approval.

Contrary to popular belief, the prophet highlighted that the product’s price had yet to be determined.

In a video statement, Prophet Fufeyin addressed his critics directly, urging them to focus their efforts on more critical national concerns rather than unfounded claims against him.

He chastised individuals who disseminated misinformation about him, describing them as ignorant.

