Delta Online Publishers Urges Oborevwori To Implement Delta State Community Corps Agency Law

LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-With the growing security concern in Delta State, particularly the persistent attacks on farmers by armed herdsmen, cases of kidnapping for ransom, and other violent crimes that now threaten livelihoods, food security, and public confidence in governance, Delta Online Publishers (DOPF) has appealed to Delta State Governor, Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori to implement Delta State Community Corps Agency 2025.

The Group who made the demand in a statement signed by Emmanuel Enebeli and Onitsha Shedrack, the President and Secretary General of DOPF respectively recalled that the law sponsored by Hon. (Dr.) Isaac Anwuzia, Chairman of the House Committee on Peace and Security, repeals the 2020 version and was deliberately crafted to provide a more robust, structured, and legally grounded framework for community-based policing and grassroots security across the state.

DOPF revealed that the intention of the House was clear: to strengthen Delta State’s security architecture by establishing a formal Community Security Corps Agency that can complement conventional security agencies, like the Amotekun in the South-West, improve intelligence gathering, and respond swiftly to local security threats that federal forces alone are overstretched to handle.

While we commending Oborevwori for assenting to the Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism (Amendment) Law, 2025, and launching Delta State Security Trust Fund, they are constrained to express concern that the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Law, which provides the operational backbone for effective grassroots security enforcement, has remained unsigned several months after passage.

“This delay raises troubling questions, especially when viewed against the fate of the Delta State Anti-Open Grazing Law, which, despite being enacted in the last dispensation, has largely remained dormant, even as Deltans continue to suffer violent attacks on their farms by marauding herdsmen. Laws without enforcement structures become symbolic documents, not instruments of protection.

“The current security climate makes the need for this law even more urgent. With reports of terrorist elements being displaced from the North-East following recent international military operations, there is growing fear that criminal networks may seek refuge in relatively softer regions, including parts of the Niger Delta.

“Signing the Delta State Community Security Corps Agency Law into force must therefore go hand in hand with the immediate establishment of clear structures for its implementation, including recruitment guidelines, training standards, funding mechanisms, oversight frameworks, and coordination protocols with existing security agencies.

“We strongly believe that assenting to this law and activating its provisions will send a powerful message that your administration is proactive, people-centered, and determined to protect lives, investments, farmlands, and communities, rather than reacting after irreparable damage has been done.

“As the New Year unfolds, we respectfully appeal to Your Excellency to present the signing and implementation of the Delta State Community Corps Agency Law, 2025, as a decisive gift to Deltans; a reassurance that their safety matters and that laws enacted in their name will not be allowed to gather dust on government shelves,” the statement read.

