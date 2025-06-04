Delta Online Publishers Forum Reacts To Security Agents Brutal Attack On Peaceful Protesters Against Kidnappers

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE The Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) strongly condemns the use of brute force and excessive violence by members of the Nigerian Army to suppress peaceful protests in Abraka, Delta State. These protests were organized by students, residents, and indigenes of the university town to draw attention to the alarming rise in insecurity and rampant cases of kidnapping, which have become a daily occurrence in the area.

Instead of responding with empathy and solutions to the deteriorating security situation, the Delta State Government chose to deploy military personnel to quell the protest. Videos circulating online clearly show men in military uniforms opening fire on unarmed civilians. Tragically, among the protesters were the Students’ Union Government (SUG) President, Comrade Onos Austin, the Vice President of NANS, Comrade Tennyo, and the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Student Affairs, Comrade Okoh Ezekiel. Their presence highlights the broad concern over the worsening safety conditions.

The Group in a statement signed by his Chairman, Emmanuel Enebeli and Secretary, Onitsha Shedrack said it is deeply troubling that the same military force which the state and federal governments have failed to deploy against criminal elements behind the kidnappings and violence was quickly mobilized to suppress peaceful protesters.

The group added that their action reflects a disturbing trend in which citizen rights are being undermined in a supposed democratic setting with citizens that have a constitutional right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression—rights that must not be trampled upon.

The Delta Online Publishers Forum which consider the use of force to suppress these protests as an anti-democratic action and a gross abuse of power strongly condemn the actions of the security agencies involved and decried the intimidation of peaceful demonstrators who merely sought government attention and protection amid the growing wave of insecurity in Abraka.

“We also reference the recent “State of the State” address by the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, in which he assured Deltans and investors of the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property. Unfortunately, this promise rings hollow in light of the recent events in Abraka, where protesters were met with gunfire rather than dialogue, resulting in injuries and chaos.

“We call on both the Delta State and Federal Governments—particularly the military authorities—to exercise restraint and caution when dealing with civilians. Excessive force has cost Delta State dearly in the past, as seen in the tragic incident in Okuama. We must not allow history to repeat itself.

“The Delta Online Publishers Forum urges the government to pursue more sustainable and humane solutions to the worsening cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, and ritual killings that have plagued communities across Delta State in recent times. The path forward must be one of dialogue, justice, and genuine concern for the safety and rights of the people, not suppression and abuse, the statement explained.

