Delta: Man Bags Six Months In Prison For Abusing Naira Notes In A Party

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LAGOS MARCH 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Justice F. A. Olubanjo of the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday March 19, 2026 convicted and sentenced one Agbanashi Young to jail for spraying and abuse of naira notes.

Young was convicted on a one- count charge for offence bordering on spraying and matching of naira notes which is contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.

One of the counts reads:

That you Agbanashi Young (m) on or about the 10th of November, 2023 at Akari Etiti Community in Ndokwa East L.G.A of Delta State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court while dancing during a cultural event called “Afor Day” tempered with total sum of N10,000.00 (Ten Thousand Naira) in the denomination of N200 issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by spraying and matching on same and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(3) of the Central Bank Act 2007 and punishable under Section 21(1) of the same Act.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court. Based on his plea, prosecution counsel, Francis Jirbo prayed the court to convict and sentence him accordingly. However, the defence counsel prayed the court to temper justice with mercy and that the defendant has become remorseful for his action.

Justice Olubanjo convicted and sentenced Young to six months imprisonment or a fine of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira) The defendant is to undertake in writing to be of good behaviour going forward.

Young’s road to the Correctional centre began following his arrest by operatives of the Commission for spraying and abusing naira notes at an event. He was charged to court and convicted.

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