Delta Govt Slams APC Over Baseless Allegation Of  N1bn Infrastructural Projects

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State government has upbraided the All Progressives Congress (APC) of making baseless accusations over the earmarking of one billion naira for infrastructural projects in each of the 25 local government areas.

The commissioner for Information, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, said this in response to recent criticisms from the Delta APC publicity secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, that Governor Sheriff Oborevwori administration.

Osuoza presented a detailed scorecard of achievements of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, highlighting key milestones in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and healthcare, emphasizing the governor’s commitment to the overall development of the state in 2025.

“If the APC Publicity Secretary is honest enough to admit that the Warri/Effurun Flyover bridges are tangible achievements of the Oborevwori’s administration, he should have extended this honesty to other visible projects that the Oborevwori’s administration has embarked upon in less than two years since it came into office.

“Even in the same Warri axis, there are massive Storm Water Drainage projects going on to prevent flooding in the Warri/Effurun metropolis. Ughelli town is having a facelift, with attention being given to township roads in Ughelli, and the same applies to Sapele and the construction of Olomoro-Igbide road, to mention but a few.

“The Oborevwori administration is gearing up to finish the 139-kilometre Asaba-Ughelli expressway with particular emphasis on the multi-million naira Obo bridge in Ogwashi Uku.

“The Delta State Government is also focusing on the completion of the Kwale- Beneku bridge and the construction of the Ayakoromo bridge which is 612 metres across the Forcados River.

“Other ongoing projects are the Orere-Ewu Bridge, the Trans-Warri Ode Itsekiri bridges and roads, including some roads in Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas.

“The Oborevwori administration has already completed and commissioned Phase 1 of the Emevor-Orogun road project and, commenced Phase 2, completed and commissioned the Ibusa/Okpanam bypass project” Osuoza stated.

Leadership

