Delta Governor Oborevwori Speaks Following Defection To APC

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has made a reaction following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Oborevwori, along with key stakeholders across Delta State announced their defection from the PDP following a closed-door meeting held at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

“You’ll hear from me on Monday,” he told newsmen following the meeting.

He further revealed that he had briefed local government chairmen across the state on the development.

“I just briefed my council Chairmen in the 25 local governments, they say where Sheriff goes, we go,” he said.

Several PDP figures, including former Delta governor and 2023 vice-presidential candidate Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, are also set to formally join the ruling party.

PoliticsNigeria

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com