Delta Gov Hails HRM Sideso On His 18th Years  Of Peaceful Reign  In Uvwie Kingdom

LAGOS FEBRUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has congratulated the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso (JP), OON, Abe I, on the occasion of his 18th coronation anniversary, describing his reign as impactful, stabilising and development-driven.

Oborevwori in a statement issued in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commended the revered monarch for his steadfast leadership, which he said has transformed Uvwie Kingdom into a haven of peace and a destination for investors.

Governor Oborevwori noted that since ascending the ancient throne of his forebears eighteen years ago, the monarch has provided purposeful leadership that has repositioned Uvwie from a once troubled domain to a peaceful and thriving kingdom.

He said the royal father, working closely with his Council of Chiefs and the youth population, has sustained harmony and strengthened communal bonds, thereby laying a solid foundation for economic growth and social stability.

“Uvwie Kingdom has metamorphosed from a once troubled kingdom to a peaceful and investor-friendly domain under the reign of HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe l. Through inclusive leadership and unwavering commitment to peace, the kingdom has witnessed remarkable stability and progress,” the Governor stated.

He expressed confidence that with the prevailing atmosphere of peace and unity, Uvwie is strategically positioned to emerge as the commercial nerve centre of Delta State.

On behalf of the government and people of the state, Governor Oborevwori warmly congratulated the monarch, praying for continued good health, wisdom and strength to enable him sustain his remarkable contributions to the traditional institution and the overall development of Delta State.

“We pray that the Almighty God will continue to grant Your Majesty sound health and divine wisdom to pilot the affairs of your kingdom and to keep offering valuable counsel and contributions toward the growth and development of our dear Delta State,” the Governor said.

