Delta: Five Feared Dead, Two Banks Burnt, Church In Agbor Tanker Explosion

LAGOS JANUARY 5TH (URHOBOTODAY)-No fewer than five persons are feared dead and properties destroyed at Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State, following a petrol tanker explosion.

Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe, who confirmed the incident, said the First Bank, and Access Bank in the town were also burnt in the inferno that occurred on Sunday.

He said four houses, including an Anglican Church and two vehicles were also torched.

The tanker ladden with petrol, it was learnt, fell and burst into flames burning the victims who were on it’s part.

It was gathered that the incident occurred along Old Asaba-Lagos road.

A source said: “We were told that petrol tanker fell by the First Bank in Agbor when the driver tried to make a turn at the old Lagos/Asaba road.

“As I ran to the scene to find out, it was devastating. We are yet to see firefighters at the scenes, the fire is still burning as I speak to you now”

Vanguard

