Delta First Lady Hails Her Husband’s Reform In Health Sector

LAGOS DECEMBER 3RD (URHOBOTODAY)-First Lady of Delta State, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori has commended her husband, Delta State Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwori’s reforms in the state’s health sector, citing the recent reduction of dialysis fees from ?75,000 to ?40,000, the provision of new dialysis and CT machines across government hospitals, and the ongoing rehabilitation of 150 Primary Healthcare Centres across the 25 Local Government Areas.

Tobore Oborevwori made the commendation on Tuesday during the inaugurated of the newly completed Tobore Oborevwori Cottage Hospital in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, describing the project as a “beacon of hope, healing, and humanity” for the people.

She applauded the council chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo and his team for “breaking barriers and creating access to affordable, quality healthcare for our people,” adding that the project aligns perfectly with the commitment of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration to human-centered development.

Highlighting her philanthropic activities, Deaconess Oborevwori noted that her ‘You mata Charity Foundation’ recently conducted a free medical outreach for children with special needs in Ughelli, providing medications, wheelchairs, and assistive devices.

She recalled a remarkable moment during the outreach where a woman who delivered triplets received over ?8.1 million raised through spontaneous donations, describing the gesture as “a testimony of God’s grace.”

She assured that similar outreaches will be extended to Delta North and Delta South.

In his address, Chairman of the Local Government Council, Hon Jaro Egbo said the new facility was conceived as part of his administration’s strategic plan to strengthen the local health system.

“Healthcare is not a privilege for a few, but a right for all,” he said.

Egbo expressed deep appreciation to Governor Oborevwori for providing an enabling environment for development, noting that the Renewed Hope For MORE Agenda has been the foundation upon which several projects including the cottage hospital have been executed. He also thanked the First Lady for commissioning the project, describing her as an embodiment of compassion whose influence continues to inspire the people of Ughelli North.

