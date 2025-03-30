Delta: Council Boss Embarks On Demolition Of Illegal Structures In Ughelli

Share This





















By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MARCH 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In compliance with Town Planning and Environmental Ministry extant laws, the Ughelli North Local Government Council Environmental and Town Planning Ministry joint Task Forces had on Saturday March 29th, 2025 brought down illegal structures that were sited at strategic locations.

Most hit in the March environmental sanitation exercise was the enforcement of the removal of illegal structures located along the Ughelli royal palace roundabout area long marked for demolition by the relevant agencies.

Demolition of the structures which were mainly stores came after several notices and warnings served them by relevant authorities were rebuffed and treated with disdain, officials of the ministries have said.

Speaking to press on the exercise, the Ughelli North Local Government Council Executive Chairman, Hon (Barr) Jaro Egbo posited that the place is a historical ground and strategic , adding that the action of removing illegal structures is a process of reclamation.

He stressed that government had paid off all necessary compensations as at the time of dualizing the road emphasizing that there was no justification behind any one rebuilding the place.for whatever reason.

Egbo held that the particular spot was a historic ground and would be given a befitting historical monument insignia of ancestral heritage and value.

He further added that, the government in demolishing structures is not intended at witch-hunting anyone or inflicting any pain but highlighted that it was a task in total compliance with Environmental and Town Planning procedures.

He pleaded with residents to avoid erecting any form of structures under electricity cables, highways, or any place that contravene ministries of town planning and environmental setting.

The Ughelli North Council boss therefore charged residents to adhere strictly to all sanitation, environmental and Town Planning orders to avoid being hit by the law.

This was even as he charged them to clean their surroundings as well as open up the gutters and drains especially that the rains are fast approaching

He however set up a special sweeping team mainly of women to constantly maintain the area.

