Delta Cleric Calls For Prayer For  Improved Economic, Security In Nigeria

By Godwin Ogheneode

LAGOS MAY 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Christians across Nigeria have once again been called upon to intercede on behalf of the nation for safety and improved economy.

This solemn appeal was made weekend by Apostle Moses Obayendo, the presiding minister and founder of Glory of Faith Assembly, Ugbokodo, Okpe Local Government of Delta State when celebrating his Golden Jubilee Birthday and twenty two years of ministry.

According to him, for Nigeria to break forth economically as well as get out of the present insecurity quagmire, people of God must intensify their prayer on behalf of the nation adding that true devotion to God requires a peaceful service atmosphere.

Earlier in his message titled ‘Work:, a renowned Delta State based Cleric and preacher Rev Dr Sylvester Edemakpore in his sermon delivered at the twin ceremony charged Christians to be dutiful and carry out all necessary works for God while active.

Drawing his analysis from John 4:9-10, Rev Dr Sylvester Edemakpore educated the worshippers on the types of night to include: the Night of age, the Night called sickness and the night called death.

He harped that any of the three symbolic nights in human life are seeming negative factors capable of inhibiting any kind of normal activities spiritually or physically.

He therefore enjoined believers not to wait for such time to over take them.

On his part, the spiritual father of the celebrant, Dr Jerry Ejaromedonghene tasked Apostle Moses to be more focused and devoted in his services to God.

Meanwhile, the Urhobo National Youth Congress, (UNYC) has congratulated the celebrant on the attainment of his new unique age and church’s twenty second year anniversary.

In the congratulatory message delivered by the BOT chairman, RT Evang Nicholas Evwienure, described Apostle Comr. Moses Obayendo as a man who has demonstrated high level wisdom and Godly traits.

