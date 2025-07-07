Delta Central Youths, Lawmakers Pass Vote Of Confidence On Tinubu, Oborevwori, Dafinone Amid Mass Empowerment Drive

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a powerful show of political alignment and grassroots solidarity, over 500 youths and lawmakers from the eight local government areas of Delta Central Senatorial District have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and Senator Ede Dafinone for their “exceptional performances” across federal and state levels.

The event which was organised in collaboration with Chief Hope Ejiro, SSA to the Governor Community Development brought together youth leaders from all our 8 Local Government areas and other dignitaries including Hon Solomon Ighrakpata, Leader, Okpe, Saple, Uvwie Federal Constituency, and Hon. Tony Ofoni, Chairman of Uvwie LGA.

The vote of confidence was declared during a high-impact Delta Central Community Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme with Senator Ede Dafinone at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area. The motion was moved by Rt. Hon. Rire Oboeruomo, Leader of the Uvwie Legislative Arm, and seconded by Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Oghenetega Emojeya of Ethiope East, drawing resounding applause and unanimous approval from the diverse crowd.

Speaking during the event, Senator Dafinone explained that the gathering was not about politics, but about direct engagement with his constituents. “This is about service. My office is open to every Urhobo son and daughter. To access my office, you only need to say you are from Delta Central,” he said.

He emphasized that the purpose of the engagement was to collect the data of community-based groups and individuals for fair distribution of federal opportunities, especially in recruitment into military and paramilitary agencies. “Our slots are often left unfilled at the national level because our people don’t know when recruitment starts. This stops now,” he declared. “From today, you will be informed through your leaders. When Abuja blows the whistle, you will be ready to apply.”

As part of the empowerment program, 100 youths were given POS machines and N50,000 in startup capital. Some young women from Delta Central—were presented with sewing machines after completing vocational training in Lagos. Forms for enlistment into the armed forces and other agencies were also distributed.

Senator Dafinone also addressed past concerns about federal interventions: “Some sold the equipment the same day they received them. If you ask for help, you must be serious. Don’t waste someone else’s chance.”

Chairman of the Delta State Board of Internal Revenue and leader of the Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie Federal Constituency, Chief Solomon Ighrakpata, praised Dafinone’s proactive approach. “This is leadership. The senator is engaging the grassroots directly, and we must support him. The more he grows, the better for us,” he stated.

He also appealed to beneficiaries to make judicious use of the materials and not sell them off. “Let us change the narrative. Use these tools to empower yourselves and others.”

Dignitaries at the event included Hon. Anthony Ofoni, Uvwie Council Chairman; Chief Barr. Adelabu Bodjor, Chief of Staff to the Senator; Hon. Ramson Onoyake, Hon. Happy Umukoro, and legislative leaders from all eight LGAs in Delta Central. They all commended the Senator for his inclusive and people-oriented representation.

The event drew youth representatives from all 554 communities across the 24 Urhobo kingdoms, symbolizing a broad and unified backing for the current leadership ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Two beneficiaries, Ufuoma Ovie from Ethiope East and Forstina Ekidiaga from Uvwie, captured the sentiment on the ground. “This is a turning point in my life,” said Ovie. “With this POS machine and cash, I can now start my business.” Ekidiaga added, “After my training, I received a sewing machine. I am ready to begin work.”

Senator Dafinone was also honoured with a plaque of recognition by local councillors who hailed him as a “true grassroots legislator” who is not only visible but impactful in his first term at the Red Chamber.

With this show of unity and performance-driven engagement, Delta Central appears to be charting a bold course toward cohesive development, grassroots empowerment, and a firm political stance ahead of 2027.

