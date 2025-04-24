Delta Born Ella Onojuvwevwo To Competite In 2025 World Athletic Championship Alongside Six Nigerian Athletes

Share This





















LAGOS APRIL 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The 2025 World Athletics Championships are fast approaching, with seven Nigerian athletes already securing their spots in eight events at the prestigious competition set to take place from September 13 to 21 in Tokyo, PUNCH Sports Extra reports.

As the countdown begins, Nigeria’s elite athletes are gearing up for the world’s most prestigious athletic contests to compete against over 2,000 athletes from around 200 countries in a bid to claim the country’s first medal since Tobi Amusan’s gold medal win in Oregon in 2022.

This year will be the 20th edition of the Championships, and it holds particular value for Tokyo, as it will host the event for the second time, the first since 1991.

The qualification process, which began last year, has already seen 1,062 athletes earn their place globally. For Nigerian athletes, the journey to Tokyo has been marked by some outstanding performances, with several already bagging automatic qualification across multiple disciplines. PUNCH Sports Extra has a closer look at the athletes who have earned their spots.

Ella Onojuvwevwo

Delta born Ella Onojuvwevwo is among the seven athletes that qualified for the tournament, She is contesting alongside Ogazi. Onojuvwevwo will represent Nigeria in the 400 metres. Her qualification came a day after Ogazi’s with a time of 50.59 seconds, just ahead of the automatic entry standard of 50.75 seconds.

Onojuvwevwo has also been a consistent performer, and her qualification adds to Nigeria’s impressive representation in the one-lap event. With her qualification now confirmed, the LSU Lady Tigers sprinter will be looking to deliver a strong performance in Tokyo.

Tobi Amusan

In the women’s 100 metres hurdles, world record holder Tobi Amusan is hoping to dethrone the reigning world champion Danielle Williams.

Amusan became the first Nigerian athlete to win a World Athletics Championship gold medal as she stormed to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles in Oregon, USA on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

Her qualification for this year’s edition came on August 7, 2024, during the Paris Olympics, where she clocked a stunning 12.49 seconds, well below the automatic qualifying standard of 12.73 seconds.

Amusan has already proven her prowess on the world stage, and with her qualification locked in early, she will undoubtedly be one of the star athletes for Nigeria in 2025. Her dominance in the 100 metres hurdles makes her a serious medal contender in Tokyo.

Favour Ofili

One of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls has already qualified for the 200 metres event. Her qualification was confirmed on August 5, 2024, during the Paris Olympics, where she clocked an impressive 22.05 seconds, well ahead of the automatic qualifying standard of 22.57 seconds. The Commonwealth Games silver medallist has steadily improved her performance and will be one of the top contenders in Tokyo. She has shown consistency and potential to challenge the best in the world, with more motivation after being disappointed by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria at the Olympics when her name was not submitted for the 100 metres event due to administrative errors.

Ezekiel Nathaniel

Nathaniel is another key athlete who has already sealed qualification for the 400 metres hurdles. His qualification came on the same day as Ofili’s, during the Paris Olympics, with a time of 48.38 seconds, surpassing the required 48.50 seconds. Nathaniel’s performance has been a highlight, and his ability to hurdle at the highest level positions him as one to watch closely at the World Championships.

Samuel Ogazi

In the men’s 400 metres, Ogazi earned his place at the Paris Olympics with a remarkable time of 44.41 seconds. The automatic qualifying standard was set at 44.85 seconds, and Ogazi’s time not only earned his spot in Tokyo but also solidified his position as one of Nigeria’s top sprinters in the event. His performance on the international stage will be a crucial part of Nigeria’s success in the event.

Ezekiel Nathaniel

In another feat, Nathaniel also qualified for the 400 metres, earning his second spot for the 2025 World Championships. His qualification for the event came at the Big 12 Indoor Championships on March 1, 2025, where he ran a time of 44.74 seconds, surpassing the 44.85 seconds required.

Nathaniel’s dual qualification in the 400 metres and the 400 metres hurdles demonstrates his versatility and makes him one of the most exciting athletes to watch for the country in Tokyo.

Tima Godbless

The 20-year-old Nigerian sprinter made a late but crucial entry into the 200 metres, qualifying at the Tom Jones Memorial on April 18. Her time of 22.55 seconds narrowly surpassed the automatic qualifying standard of 22.57 seconds. This qualification places Godbless among Nigeria’s top sprinters, and her performance will be a key factor in the country’s success in the event. With the championships fast approaching, she will be looking to further improve her time and make an impact in Tokyo.

Kayinsola Ajayi

Ajayi qualified for the 100 metres at the Tom Jones Memorial just a day after Godbless, on April 19. The 20-year-old clocked an impressive 9.96 seconds, surpassing the automatic qualifying standard of 10.00 seconds.

Ajayi not only set a new personal best but also delivered the fastest performance of his career on his season debut, becoming the second-fastest man in the world in 2025 so far.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships will be a defining moment for these athletes, each of whom has shown determination in their respective events.

From the women’s sprinting events to the men’s 400 metres hurdles, the Nigerians are primed to make their mark on the world stage and end the country’s search for her first gold medal after a barren run in the 2023 World Athletics Championships at Budapest and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Qualification in relay events

In addition to individual qualifications, the Nigerian relay teams will also be looking for the opportunity to qualify for the World Championships. The relay teams can qualify either by securing one of the top 14 places at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou on May 10 to 11 or by being one of the best-ranked teams at the end of the qualification period.

For ranking, relay race results will only be valid if they are part of a competition staged according to World Athletics rules, and if at least two different international teams, representing different countries, are involved. In the event of a tie, the results will be separated by the thousandth of a second, with priority given to performances achieved at the World Relays.

Nigeria’s relay teams, both men’s, women’s, and mixed, will be looking to get their spot through this qualification process, adding to the country’s representation at the 2025 World Athletics Championships.

