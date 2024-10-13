Delta APC Youths Joins Others In Demanding For Appointment Of Halimat Tejuosho As Humanitarian Minister

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A coalition of Delta APC Youths have recently joined their voices to other pressure groups and political structures across the country to support the Clarion call to Mr President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in considering the appointment of Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho for the office of the Humanitarian Ministry as Minister.

The Group in a statement signed by Mr Agbigbe Ochuko from Delta Central, Mrs Lilian Hamilton from Delta South and Comrade Uche Ozeorum from Delta North sighted by Urhobotoday said the call for the appointment of Tejuosho prompted from the current situation and hardship faced by the Nigerian people and the need to give this position and it’s responsibility to someone who is selfless, who feels the suffering and cry of the Nigerian masses for a better life, one who is very accessible and whose passion is humanitarian service.

“Judging from her track record, Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho have given herself completely to helping the less privilege in our society whenever she has the opportunity to reach out, her love for person’s with disabilities is infectious and undiluted. Giving her this opportunity to serve Nigerians will be putting a square peg in a square hole.. She is the right person for the job,” the Group assured, saying,” We believe that the only way Mr President can succeed in restoring hope back to Nigerians is by giving the jobs of good governance to the right people with tested records and experience.”

”We appeal to Mr President to consider our humble request and the request of most Nigerians by giving Dr Halimat Adenike Tejuosho the opportunity to show what she is capable of doing and to tap from her wealth of humanitarian service experience.

“We are confident that Mr President will grant this request because he is a man that always goes for the best hands. And as rumours of cabinet reshuffling keep spreading, we know that Mr President will bring in the right hands on deck his cabinet to help drive and fulfill the renewed hope agenda and bring succumb to the masses. We use this medium to reiterate our support to Mr President’s progressive policies and agenda in repositioning the country for the best,” the statement read.

