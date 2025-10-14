Delta APC Will Now Get Its Fair Share From FG With Oborevwori Leadership, Dafinone Assures

Share This





















LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)- Senator Ede Dafinone, representing Delta Central Senatorial District, has assured that Delta State will now receive its due share of federal benefits under the leadership of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Speaking to a gathering of party stalwarts, elected officials, local government chairmen, women leaders and youth representatives, Dafinone lamented how federal slots and appointments destined for Delta had long been diluted and lost due to fragmented channels of influence.

“Up until April this year, positions from the federal government for Delta State were passing through just too many channels and we were losing out because of that,” he said.

He went on to affirm that many within the APC had previously voiced frustration over the state’s meager share. “Most of the people here from the APC at that time will tell you that we are just not getting our fair share of positions at the federal level,” he said, his tone resonating with those in attendance.

But the senator insisted the narrative is changing. “But you see that changes immediately. We have one leader, a leader with a vision, and a leader that is directly plugged into the federal government,” he declared, pointing to Oborevwori as that indispensable leader.

He continued: “All recommendations for petitions go through our leader. Our leader carries them to their proper office, and Delta State will be getting our fair share of all positions at the federal level going forward. Our great leader, our visionary leader at home, His Excellency the Governor, who surprised the whole nation in moving.”

At the venue, reactions to Dafinone’s speech were immediate and emotional. Mrs. Ejiro Osadebe, a women’s mobiliser from Ughelli, told Vanguard that she felt reenergized: “When he spoke about a unified channel and plugging into Abuja, I felt hope return to Delta politics.”

Mr. Jude Akpofure, a former local government boss, described Dafinone’s message as “a sober wake-up call.” He remarked: “We can no longer afford to be scattered. If our petitions and demands go in many directions, we stay marginalized. He is insisting we stick to one path — through Oborevwori’s leadership.”

The meeting also saw Delta APC pass a vote of confidence in President Bola Tinubu and Governor Oborevwori, endorsing both for the 2027 general elections. Observers say this political alignment underscores the importance the senator placed on unified party direction.

In his concluding remarks, Dafinone urged all factions of the APC in Delta to set aside rivalries and converge under one leadership. “What we must understand now is that unity is not optional — it is the only path to relevance and reward,” he said. As the meeting broke up, many left the hall whispering that Dafinone’s address might well mark a turning point in Delta’s struggle for equity in federal allocations.

